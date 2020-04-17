CNET también está disponible en español.

How to add artwork to Animal Crossing: New Horizons from Getty

You can create custom patterns using art from famous collections.

Animal Crossing Getty

You can now embellish your island with art. 

 Getty

You can now add art to your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, thanks to a new art generator from Getty. The generator lets you make custom patterns with artwork from famous collections. Those patterns can be used to make shirts, decorate walls or display on mannequins. 

To use the feature, first select an artwork by either searching the Getty Museum's open-access collection or by choosing from a gallery of favorites. You can also import artwork from another museum by using IIIF

Next, choose how you want to crop your artwork.

Then you can import your artwork into Animal Crossing. First, download the Nintendo Switch ($300 at Best Buy) App and set up NookLink to connect your phone to your game on Nintendo Switch. Then, scan your QR code with the Nintendo Switch App. Lastly, in Animal Crossing, use your NookPhone to download designs to your custom designs app. 