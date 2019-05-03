CNET también está disponible en español.

How not to piss off your mom on Mother's Day 2019

Keep Mom happy with these cool gift ideas.

Mother's Day is May 12, which gives you about a week to thank your mom for giving you life. Sure, flowers can add a nice touch, but they could be pricier than usual this time of year, and let's be honest, not very creative. You can do better than that.

For example, think about a new fitness tracker like a Fitbit or a paid Netflix subscription. Remember, you don't have to spend a fortune to get her an awesome gift. But your present to her should be thoughtful, personal and never last-minute.

Here are some great gift ideas for moms of every stripe.

Start with these ideas...

Get your mom some of the coolest new tech.

Personalize your mom's gift

Get her something amazing, even on a budget

