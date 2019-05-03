How not to piss off your mom on Mother's Day 2019

Mother's Day is May 12, which gives you about a week to thank your mom for giving you life. Sure, flowers can add a nice touch, but they could be pricier than usual this time of year, and let's be honest, not very creative. You can do better than that.

For example, think about a new fitness tracker like a Fitbit or a paid Netflix subscription. Remember, you don't have to spend a fortune to get her an awesome gift. But your present to her should be thoughtful, personal and never last-minute.

Here are some great gift ideas for moms of every stripe.

Start with these ideas...

Chris Monroe/CNET

Personalize your mom's gift

Get her something amazing, even on a budget