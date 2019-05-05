How not to piss off Mom this Mother's Day 2019

Mother's Day is May 12, which gives you about a week to thank your mom for giving you life. Sure, flowers can add a nice touch, but they could be pricier than usual this time of year, and let's be honest, not very creative. You can do better than that.

Perfume, chocolates, brunch and salon time are all classic gifts, but your mom has diverse interests. How about a new fitness tracker like a Fitbit or a paid Netflix subscription? A clever kitchen gadget or sound-canceling headphones to tune out daily stressors are other great options.

Remember, you don't have to spend a fortune to get her an awesome gift (see our collection below for gifts under $50). Above all, your present should be thoughtful, personal and, with a little planning, never last-minute.

Here are some great gift ideas for moms of every stripe.

Start with these ideas...

Chris Monroe/CNET

Personalize your mom's gift

Get her something amazing, even on a budget