How do I track my ballot if I voted by mail? Here's how

James Martin/CNET

Elections 2020

Millions of Americans have opted to vote early this year for the 2020 elections, with over 82 million votes already in. More than 53 million of those are mail-in votes. If you've decided to vote by mail this election, like many other Americans, you may be surprised to know you can track your ballot online after you vote. Most states offer a way to let you see where your ballot is online, so you know when it's received.

Tracking your ballot can give you peace of mind, letting you know if it arrived before your state's deadline. If you're concerned about voting by mail, know there's been no evidence of coordinated vote-by-mail fraud, with fewer than 150 criminal convictions for the crime over the last 20 years. Here are some ways to make sure your vote will count.

Be aware that different states have different deadlines for mail-in ballots. Some deadlines to mail in your vote have already passed, while others will allow you to vote by mail through the evening of Nov. 3.

The way your ballot is tracked may differ state by state, or even county by county. For example, BallotTrax is one service your state might use, but others have their own services or rely on the US Postal Service to monitor a ballot's whereabouts. The Associated Press is also counting and verifying election returns throughout the US.

Depending on where you live, you may be required to enter information such as your first and last name, date of birth and sometimes your Social Security number. It's always a good idea -- and, in the case of USPS, it's necessary -- to save the tracking number on your ballot to help locate its whereabouts. States like Wyoming and Mississippi require you to call your county clerk's office for tracking information.

After you vote, here's how to track your ballot online in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

