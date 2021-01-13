House votes to impeach Trump: How to watch the replay

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After hours of debates, the US House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump with a vote of 232-197. The vote began earlier than originally anticipated today, after Vice President Mike Pence sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night saying he wouldn't enact the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The call to impeach the president focuses on the role Trump played in inciting the attack on Capitol Hill last week, which resulted in five deaths.

The siege on the Capitol came Jan. 6 after Trump spoke to followers in Washington, D.C., at a gathering in support of the false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. A joint session of Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden as president, a formality presided over and announced by Pence. Following the events of the day, Trump's Twitter account, among other social media accounts, has been permanently suspended. YouTube has also halted Trump's ability to upload new video for at least a week.

Trump's term ends in seven days, with Biden taking office Jan. 20, but some lawmakers on both sides are adamant about removing Trump from office now, warning he is a threat to America.

"He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love," Pelosi said during the impeachment debate Wednesday.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer both called on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment last week. On Monday, 217 House co-sponsors released an article of impeachment. Pence's response to the House's request to invoke the 25th Amendment, saying he didn't intend to, left it to Pelosi to bring the impeachment article to a vote.

Read more: 14th Amendment Section 3: What it is and what it has to do with Trump

Trump is the first president in history to be impeached twice. Here's where rewatch the House vote on Trump's impeachment.

Now playing: Watch this: Donald Trump permanently suspended from Twitter

When did the House vote to adopt the article of impeachment against Trump?

The House convened for its impeachment resolution Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 9:00 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT). Procedural votes for impeachment cleared both hurdles. It ended with a final vote of 232-197 to impeach Trump. Pelosi hasn't announced when she'll send the article of impeachment over.

Read more: As House moves on impeaching Trump, some push censure instead. Here's what that means

Where to rewatch the House vote

If you don't have cable, here's where you can view the voting process for free.