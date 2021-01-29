Host a big game watch party with these apps, here's how

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Chances are you may not be planning a major blowout for Super Bowl 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. But just because you can't gather around the same TV together eating wings doesn't mean you can't watch the Bucs versus the Chiefs -- or, for some, the commercials and halftime show -- alongside friends and family in a virtual space.

What app you choose to use depends on how you and your virtual friends and family plan on watching the game, which is streaming free on CBSSports.com, and on live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV and FuboTV.

Here are your best two options.

Teleparty

Teleparty -- formerly known as Netflix Party -- is a free browser extension for Chrome, Edge and Opera. With a shareable link, up to 50 people can join your virtual watch party, letting you sync your video and host a running chat along the side.

The only Super Bowl streaming service that Teleparty supports is Hulu Plus Live TV. So to use the extension to host a watch party for the game, all parties involved will have to have a Hulu Plus Live TV subscription. If they do, here's how to download the extension:

1. Visit netflixparty.com in your Chrome, Edge or Opera browser.

2. Click Get Teleparty for free.

3. You'll be redirected to the Google Chrome web store page to download the extension. Click Add to Chrome.

4. A pop-up box will open. Select Add Extension. You'll now see a gray TP icon in your browser toolbar.

And here's how to use Teleparty to start a Super Bowl watch party in Hulu together:

1. Open a new tab in your browser and log into your Hulu Plus Live TV account.

2. Navigate to the game.

3. Once it's playing, click the TP icon in the top right corner, and select Start the party. You'll become the host, so you can either select the option for you to be the only controller pausing and playing the show, or you can let anyone take control.

4. Copy the URL from the pop-up box and send it to everyone you want to invite to the group.

5. The chat room will appear on the right side of the screen. From there, you'll be able to see when someone joins the party.

Zoom (or your favorite video chat service)

If your group will be watching on different cable or streaming platforms, your best bet for watching together might be good old Zoom. Everyone can watch the game on their designated platform (or on CBSSports.com), while video chatting at the same time. Since it's a live event, it should be synced up wherever you're watching from, no screen sharing necessary. Just make sure you change your Zoom background to something festive, like your favorite team's stadium or Tom Brady crying, if you're so inclined.

For more, check out all the ways to watch Super Bowl 2021, and where to order all of your party foods online, as well as alcoholic beverages.