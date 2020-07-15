Hope Mars launch: Weather delays UAE's historic mission again

MBRSC

The United Arab Emirates will have to wait a little longer to make history with its first interplanetary mission to Mars. On Wednesday, weather conditions once again forced the UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center to postpone the departure of Hope, a car-sized probe set to study the Martian atmosphere.

Hope had been scheduled to launch on Friday, July 17, from Tanegashima, a Japanese island in the north Pacific Ocean, within a Mitsubishi H-IIA booster. The mission team tweeted Wednesday that the launch will take place later this month, but did not specify a date. Japan has seen heavy rain and flooding in the last week.

After extensive meetings, the UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center through discussions with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, announced further delay of the Mars Hope Probe launch due to unstable weather conditions at the launch site in Tanegashima Island, Japan. — UAEGov (@uaegov) July 15, 2020

How to watch the Hope probe launch to Mars

The probe will launch on a Mitsubishi H-IIA booster. The rocket isn't quite as famous as the likes of SpaceX's Falcon 9 or Falcon Heavy rockets, but it does have a great launch history, with over 40 successful launches under its belt, mostly of Japanese satellite systems.

Once we have a date, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre will carry a livestream of the launch from Japan, which you can watch via this link.

One big hope

Hope is the first interplanetary mission led by an Arab, Muslim-majority country and, if successful, will add another nation to the list of Martian explorers.

"The intent was not to put a message or declaration to the world," Sarah Al Amiri, chair of the UAE Council of Scientists and deputy project manager for the Emirates Mars Mission, told CNET in March. "It was, for us, more of an internal reinforcement of what the UAE is about." The historic launch is set to be livestreamed across the globe.

The satellite will study the connections between Mars' lower and upper atmosphere and examine what causes the loss of hydrogen and oxygen into space. It'll collect data for two years after achieving its orbit around Mars in February 2021. There's an option to extend the mission to 2025.

Aboard Hope are three instruments which will enable the probe to study the Martian atmosphere more intensely. There's a high-resolution camera known as the Emirates eXploration Imager, a UV imager known as the Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer, and a scanning infrared imager dubbed the Emirates Mars InfraRed Spectrometer.