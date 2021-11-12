Home Alone reboot is on Disney Plus now, for no extra cost

Disney

Disney Plus added a Home Alone reboot today -- called Home Sweet Home Alone -- more than 30 years after the original was released. It's part of Disney Plus Day, when subscribers are getting access to new movies, such as Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise, at no additional cost.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the Home Alone reboot for free with your Disney Plus subscription. Need to sign up for an account? You can get your first month for $2.

How to watch Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney Plus



Starting Friday, you can stream the Home Alone reboot on Disney Plus at no additional charge if you subscribe to the service. Once Disney Plus Day has ended, Home Sweet Home Alone and several other new movies -- including Marvel's Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise -- will continue to be free as long as you have a subscription. Disney Plus usually charges an additional $30 for Premier Access when a new movie is released, on top of its monthly subscription charge.

If you're already signed up for Disney Plus, use the search bar to look up Home Sweet Home Alone and then tap Play. It should also be on the Home page. If you don't have a subscription, you'll need to choose from one of the below options -- you can cancel any time.

There are three basic ways to subscribe:



: If you want to prepay for a year of Disney Plus, this option gets your monthly fee down to $6.67.

: Separately, it would cost about $21 to get this triple-shot of Disney-owned online services. But ordering them as a bundle saves you $7 a month.

What's this Home Alone reboot about?

Much like the original Home Alone, Home Sweet Home Alone follows a young kid, Max Mercer, who is accidentally left behind when his family goes to Tokyo for the holidays. Meanwhile, two thieves break into his home to steal an heirloom, but not without going through all the traps Max has set up.

The trailer also shows a grown-up big bully brother Buzz McCallister as a police officer, played by Devin Ratray from the '90s Home Alone movies.

Is it any good?

Well, not exactly. CNET film critic Rich Trenholm writes, "Shoveling more IP into the content funnel, Home Sweet Home Alone was obviously engineered to feed the streaming algorithm... And look, it's fine. If you've seen Home Alone a million times, well, now there's a new one. Have at it. Who knows, you might love it. Your kids may be entranced. I don't know your life, lady!"

Rich also points out that is the sixth Home Alone movie, which was news to everyone else at CNET.

Who's in the Home Sweet Home Alone cast