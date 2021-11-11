Elon Musk sells 2M Tesla shares Taylor Swift's Red Home Sweet Home Alone review PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
Home Alone reboot comes to Disney Plus starting tomorrow, for no extra cost

Home Sweet Home Alone is one of several new movies being released on Disney Plus Day.

The latest Home Alone reboot is coming to Disney Plus this week. 

Disney Plus is adding a Home Alone reboot this week -- called Home Sweet Home Alone -- more than 30 years after the original was released. It's part of Disney Plus Day, when subscribers are getting access to new movies, such as Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise, at no additional cost.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the Home Alone reboot for free with your Disney Plus subscription, and when it'll be available. Need to sign up for an account? You can get your first month for $2.

Here's when Home Sweet Home Alone will be available on Disney Plus

On Nov. 12 -- that's this Friday -- you'll be able to stream the Home Alone reboot on Disney Plus at no additional charge if you subscribe to the service. Once Disney Plus Day has ended, Home Sweet Home Alone and several other new movies -- including Marvel's Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise -- will continue to be free as long as you have a subscription. Disney Plus usually charges an additional $30 for Premier Access when a new movie is released, on top of its monthly subscription charge.

An exact time for when the movie will be available hasn't been added to the Home Sweet Home Alone Disney Plus page yet. However, new episodes and movies have previously become available at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET). We'll update as soon as we have more details.

How to watch Home Sweet Home Alone on Friday

If you're already signed up for Disney Plus, use the search bar to look up Home Sweet Home Alone and then tap Play. It should also be on the Home page. If you don't have a subscription, you'll need to choose from one of the below options -- you can cancel any time.

There are three basic ways to subscribe:

What's this Home Alone reboot about?

Much like the original Home Alone, Home Sweet Home Alone follows a young kid, Max Mercer, who is accidentally left behind when his family goes to Tokyo for the holidays. Meanwhile, two thieves break into his home to steal an heirloom, but not without going through all the traps Max has set up.

The trailer also shows a grown-up big bully brother Buzz McCallister as a police officer, played by Devin Ratray from the '90s Home Alone movies.

Is it any good?

Well, not exactly. CNET film critic Rich Trenholm writes, "Shoveling more IP into the content funnel, Home Sweet Home Alone was obviously engineered to feed the streaming algorithm... And look, it's fine. If you've seen Home Alone a million times, well, now there's a new one. Have at it. Who knows, you might love it. Your kids may be entranced. I don't know your life, lady!"

Rich also points out that is the sixth Home Alone, which was news to everyone else at CNET.

Who's in the Home Sweet Home Alone cast

  • Ellie Kemper as Pam
  • Rob Delaney as Jeff
  • Archie Yates as Max
  • Timothy Simons as Hunter
  • Ally Maki as Mei
  • Aisling Bea as Carol
  • Kenan Thompson as Gavin
  • Pete Holmes as Blake
  • Devin Ratray as Buzz