Angela Lang/CNET

Google has launched an Incognito Mode feature that lets you go MIA while using the Maps app. In other words, you can use Maps without letting others see where you're going, which can be useful if you're birthday shopping or planning a surprise get-together. When in incognito mode, Maps won't save any of the spots you've searched for, in case you share your device, location or Google account with loved ones.



Digital privacy has become a top priority amid growing concern that people's movements are being tracked and recorded on their phones. Now more than ever, companies are responding to user demand by implementing tools for customers to take back control of their privacy.

Incognito Mode for Google Maps is rolling out to Android phones this month, so you may not see it quite yet. Google says it'll come to iPhones ( ) "soon," although we don't have an exact date. Here's how to go incognito in Maps and everything we know about the new feature.

Google

Turn Incognito Mode on and off

1. On your Android phone, open the Google Maps app.

2. In the top right corner, tap your profile icon.

3. Select Turn on Incognito Mode.

4. When you're ready to turn the setting off, follow the same instructions as above and select Turn off Incognito Mode.

Now playing: Watch this: Incognito mode comes to Google Maps

What happens when you're in Incognito Mode

When you're using Incognito Mode, Google won't save your Maps activity to your Google Account and you won't see a list of personalized recommendations. For example, if you search for a coffee shop or restaurant, it won't save that info while you're incognito. You also won't see information about your commute (like how long it will take you to get home or to work).

Also, when you're incognito, Maps won't update your location history or shared location. So if you're sharing your location with a relative or friends, they won't be able to see where you are when you have the setting turned on.

Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

What Incognito Mode doesn't do

Google notes that turning on Incognito Mode doesn't "affect how your activity is used or saved by internet providers, other apps, voice search, and other Google services." So basically, Incognito Mode only keeps your location information private from shared users. It doesn't necessarily keep your Maps browsing history hidden from other websites.

What's not available when Incognito is turned on

Commute

For You (personalized recommendations)

Location History for your entire device

Location Sharing

Notifications and messages

Search history

Search completion suggestions

Google Maps Contributions

Google Assistant microphone in Navigation

Offline Maps

Your Places

Media integration (music playback like Spotify and Apple Music)

Need more Google Maps tips? Check out these four hidden Google Maps tricks you need to know and how to avoid speed traps using Google Maps.

Originally published earlier this week.