Here's where you can preorder your Xbox Series S on Sept. 22

The Xbox Series X has a little brother, and you'll soon be able to order one.

Microsoft

Microsoft has gone and changed the gaming platform calculus. Until recently, you probably assumed you'd be plunking down $499 for an Xbox Series X, but now there's a potentially more attractive option: The Xbox Series S, which will set you back a much more modest $299.

The Series S is a digital-only (no optical drive) console that packs less power under the hood (mainly because it doesn't support native 4K gaming like the Series X) and promises to be a much better deal for most gamers. Check out CNET's comparison of the two consoles for more details. 

Ready to lay down some plastic and preorder? You can do that soon. We know that preordering for the Xbox Series S begins on Tuesday, Sept. 22, with consoles actually available on Nov 10. Here's where you'll be able to preorder -- we'll add pages for other retailers as they appear.

Microsoft

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series S, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series S home page. Here you'll find pricing info, availability dates and Microsoft's teaser video for the Series S. 

See at Microsoft

Target

Target's landing page for the next-gen Microsoft console is being shared by the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

See at Target

Best Buy

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are sharing a landing page at Best Buy right now. 

See at Best Buy
