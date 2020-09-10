Here's where you can preorder your Xbox Series S on Sept. 22

Microsoft

Microsoft has gone and changed the gaming platform calculus. Until recently, you probably assumed you'd be plunking down $499 for an Xbox Series X, but now there's a potentially more attractive option: The Xbox Series S, which will set you back a much more modest $299.

The Series S is a digital-only (no optical drive) console that packs less power under the hood (mainly because it doesn't support native 4K gaming like the Series X) and promises to be a much better deal for most gamers. Check out CNET's comparison of the two consoles for more details.

Ready to lay down some plastic and preorder? You can do that soon. We know that preordering for the Xbox Series S begins on Tuesday, Sept. 22, with consoles actually available on Nov 10. Here's where you'll be able to preorder -- we'll add pages for other retailers as they appear.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series S, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series S home page. Here you'll find pricing info, availability dates and Microsoft's teaser video for the Series S.

Target's landing page for the next-gen Microsoft console is being shared by the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are sharing a landing page at Best Buy right now.

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft debuts game footage of Assassin's Creed Valhalla...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.