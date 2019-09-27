James Martin/CNET

The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro's headline feature is its camera. There are now two cameras, including a new ultra-wide-angle camera on the iPhone 11, three total cameras on the 11 Pro (and 11 Pro Max), and the ability to capture stunning photos at night on all of Apple's iPhones for 2019. But there's another change that's sure to confuse some users -- Apple changed how you take burst photos with the iPhone 11 devices.

Taking a burst photo is handy when you're trying to take a group photo, or maybe a photo of your kid who just won't sit still, or capturing a loved one crossing the finish line at a race. In the past, you'd press and hold the shutter button and your iPhone would begin rapidly capturing as many photos as it could until you lifted your finger.

The first time you try to take a burst photo on the iPhone 11, you're in for a surprise. Holding in the shutter button does something totally different now (wait for it), and figuring out how to capture a burst photo isn't all that obvious.

To take a burst photo, you need to be quick. Instead of long-pressing the shutter button, you now need to drag the shutter button to the left when holding your phone vertically, or down when holding your phone horizontally as soon as you touch it. Like this:

When you're done capturing the burst photo, let go of the shutter button.

If you don't drag the shutter button, but instead just leave your finger on it, the button will turn red and your phone will now start to record video. Like this:

Slide the red record button to the lock that shows up when recording video if your thumb is getting tired and you don't want to continue holding the button in.

It took me a few days to get used to the change, thanks to muscle memory, but I have to admit, I do like the ability to quickly start recording video without having to switch between camera modes.

The iPhone 11 runs iOS 13, which is full of new features like Audio Sharing, a new-look Apple Maps, and a dedicated dark mode.