Here's What Congress' Post Office Overhaul Bill Means for Your Mail

A $57 billion bailout of the beleaguered US Postal Service that's now before the Senate could overhaul the agency's operations and finances.

The Postal Service Reform Act, which sailed through the House of Representatives last week on a 342-to-92 vote, would shore up the USPS' long-term money woes and make sure it retains its six-day delivery schedule.



Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform and co-sponsor of the measure, said the reforms included in the bill "ensure the Postal Service continues as an independently operated organization that Americans can continue to rely on for the years to come."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, has said he intends to bring the bill for a vote in the Senate this week.

Here's what the Postal Service Reform Act means for Americans, the problems plaguing the USPS, its efforts to cut costs and how they might impact your mail service.



What is the Postal Service Reform Act?

The bill is intended to fortify the post office's finances and services, which were thrown into the spotlight during the 2020 presidential election. As a record number of voters cast their ballot by mail -- stressing an already overtaxed system -- the USPS attempted to scale back delivery.

Among other things, the Postal Service Reform Act would require the USPS to continue delivery six days a week. (Trimming it to five or even three days a week has been raised as a cost-cutting measure repeatedly for at least a decade.)

The measure would also repeal a requirement that USPS prepay employees' retirement health benefits -- an uncommon practice that "unfairly and unnecessarily burdens the Postal Service," according to the White House, which backs the bill.

Postal Service retirees would instead enroll in Medicare, Politico reported, saving the agency tens of billions of dollars over the next decade.

The bill would also establish a performance dashboard giving real-time status updates on conditions at mailing facilities and on-time metrics for different categories of mail.

The bill would allow the USPS to offload some non-postal-related duties to local, state and tribal governments, like issuing passports and hunting and fishing licenses.

Perhaps most essentially, the legislation would wipe clean $57 billion of the agency's debt and save it another $50 billion over the next decade.

Amazon, Hallmark, Publishers Clearing House and many other corporations supported the legislation, as have unions like the National Association of Letter Carriers and the American Postal Workers Union.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made passage of the Postal Service Reform Act a major part of his 10-year plan to restructure the ailing USPS.

Some House Democrats wanted provisions protecting mail-in voting in the bill, in addition to funds for electric mail trucks and restrictions on political donations by the USPS board of governors and the postmaster general.

But those aspects were peeled away amid negotiations with DeJoy, House Republicans and postal worker unions.

The Postal Service's 10-year plan to cut costs

Shortly after taking office in June 2020, DeJoy announced a controversial 10-year strategy to overhaul the 230-year-old agency, addressing its mounting financial crisis and chipping away at its multibillion-dollar debt.

In a report released this month, the agency said it took an adjusted loss of approximately $1.3 billion between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. Without congressional intervention, the agency says, it will run out of operational capital by fiscal year 2023 and funds for retiree health benefits would dry up by fiscal year 2030.

DeJoy's plan, which he calls Delivering for America, includes modernizing the agency's ancient delivery vehicle fleet with new trucks in 2023. Those would be able to move a higher volume of mail for less money than airplanes, according to the Postal Service, (PDF) and are more reliable year-round.



There are also proposed investments in equipment, postal facilities and infrastructure to help the Postal Service compete in package delivery against private competitors like UPS, FedEx and Amazon.

But higher prices and mail delays remain

DeJoy's Delivering for America plan also included austerity measures, like decommissioning hundreds of high-speed mail-sorting machines, eliminating overtime, banning additional trips to deliver mail and removing any sidewalk mailboxes that get less than 25 stamped mail pieces per day.

And the current USPS has already raised the price of stamps, while slowing down service and reducing hours at post offices around the country.

After new service standards were enacted on Oct. 1 last year, almost four in ten pieces of mail were delivered late, taking up to five days instead of the previously guaranteed one-to-three day window.

The slowdown in October followed an August price hike -- with a first-class stamp rising from 55 to 58 cents -- and another (temporary) hike of the cost to ship a parcel during the 2021 holiday season.

The Postal Regulatory Commission said there won't be another increase until this summer, but the Postal Service will likely begin regular price hikes twice a year in 2023.

In a July 2021 advisory opinion, the independent Postal Regulatory Commission expressed concern that the proposed price and service changes had not been pilot-tested.



The Commission also said the savings from the service won't lead to "much improvement" in the USPS' financial situation.

Some lawmakers have also criticized DeJoy's agenda: Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-VA), who chairs the subcommittee responsible for postal issues, called it "a draconian plan that guarantees the death spiral of the United States Postal Service."

Who will be most impacted by Postal Service slowdowns?

The Postal Service's strategy is expected to slow target delivery times for first-class mail and periodicals by about 30% nationwide. But states west of the Rockies may have longer delays: According to The Washington Post, the plan will disproportionately affect Western states and parts of Texas and Florida.



Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan and the sponsor of the Senate's version of the postal reform act, warned against DeJoy's agenda in a March 2021 statement.

"Cuts to service standards for first-class mail, limiting hours at local post offices and making it more difficult for people to access postal products would adversely impact USPS customers across the nation, including in rural and underserved communities," Peters said.

Who runs the US Postal Service?

While most Americans think of the postmaster general as the head of the post office, the USPS is really overseen by a board of governors, consisting of up to nine members appointed by the President and approved by the Senate.

Board members serve seven-year terms and no more than five of the nine members may belong to the same political party.

It's the board of governors that appoints the postmaster general for an indefinite term and they are the only ones who can remove him or her from office.

Who is Postmaster General Louis DeJoy?

The USPS board of governors, all selected by President Donald Trump, appointed Louis DeJoy postmaster general on May 6, 2020, making him the first nominee in two decades with no prior postal experience.



DeJoy is a former deputy finance chair for the Republican National Committee and worked on the 2020 Republican National Convention. According to Federal Election Commission records, DeJoy donated $1.2 million to Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

Democratic lawmakers have accused DeJoy of intentionally undermining mail service and of slowing down the mail ahead of the 2020 presidential election to help discredit mail-in ballots -- allegations De Joy denies.

Can the postmaster general be replaced?

While the president cannot "fire" the postmaster general, President Joe Biden has already installed three new board members: former Deputy Postmaster General Ron Stroman and former American Postal Workers Union General Counsel Anton Hajjar, both Democrats, and Amber McReynolds, head of the National Vote at Home Institute, a nonpartisan nonprofit aimed at expanding postal voting in the US.

Biden has also nominated candidates to replace two outgoing members, John Barger and board chair Ron Bloom, a Trump appointee and former Obama administration official who is finishing up a one-year holdover term.

Biden's new picks are Daniel Tangherlini, administrator of the United States General Services Administration, and Derek Kan, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Should they be approved by the Senate, Biden appointees would hold a five-to-four majority and have the power, if they desired, to remove DeJoy.