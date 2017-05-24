How to make DIY slime without using borax

Alina Bradford/CNET

DIY slime, the homemade goop that's as soothing as a fidget spinner, is most often made with borax. In fact, my first slime recipe used borax as one of the main ingredients.

While we've never encountered any issues with borax, some people have reported burns from this type of slime. Others are concerned about how safe this ingredient is for a children's toy. So, they turn to borax-free recipes.

The problem is, most "borax-free" recipes on the internet actually still use borax. After extensive research, I found that most borax-free recipes include liquid starch or liquid laundry detergent. After a quick scan of some labels and some manufacturer's websites, I realized that many starches and detergents contain borax, often listed as its scientific name sodium tetraborate decahydrate.

So, after testing alternative methods, I've found two truly borax-free recipes. Both of these create what is called "fluffy" slime, or slime that has a airiness to it.

Basic fluffy slime recipe

This is a simple recipe that can be customized to make various forms of fluffy slime. Add more water for a wetter, stretchier slime, bits of polystyrene beads to make popping slime or glitter for unicorn slime, for example.

To make the slime, you'll need shampoo of any type -- though the thicker, the better -- and cornstarch. Here's how to make it:

Put 1/2 cup shampoo and 1/4 cup of cornstarch in a bowl. Mix well. Add three drops of food coloring. (Optional) Add 1 tablespoon of water and stir. Slowly add 5 more tablespoons of water, stirring well after each one.

Fluffy volcano slime recipe

This slime is called volcano slime because it reacts to heat. After you make it, you can put it in the microwave for 20 seconds to make it melt into a lava-like substance. As it cools, it will turn back into fluffy slime.

You'll just need white school glue and cornstarch for fluffy volcano slime. Here's how to make it: