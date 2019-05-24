Here's how to play your Steam library on your iPhone or iPad

After a delay that lasted a full year, Valve recently released the iOS version of its Steam Link app in the App Store. The app was originally set for release in early 2018, but Apple ultimately rejected the app, postponing its launch. Steam Link ( ) allows you to play games in your Steam library on your iPhone ( ) or iPad ( ) as if you were gaming on your computer.

It's a nifty solution for those who want to get in one more match of the full PUBG experience, but like the portability that an iPhone or iPad brings to the table. You'll need to do a little work to get it all set up, but it's worth it if you just can't get enough gaming in your life.

What you need to know

Steam Link is a straightforward service, with little setup or requirements, but nonetheless, there are some things you'll need to know before you get started:

You will need to be logged into your Steam account on a computer that's on the same local network as your iPhone or iPad.

Valve recommends the computer either have an Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection.

Your iPhone or iPad should also be on the same 5GHz connection.

You'll need a Steam controller MFi wireless controller

Setup process

Start by installing Steam Link on your iOS device. Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET With your computer and iOS device on the same local network, and a controller paired to your phone or tablet, open the Steam Link app. The app will begin scanning your local network for a Steam library. After a few seconds, you'll see which computer(s) have been found. Tap on your computer. Enter the four-digit PIN shown by your iOS device on your computer. Steam Link will run a speed test to ensure your device and computer have a strong connection. Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET Tap Start Playing.

Steam will then launch a touch-friendly version of the Steam app, where you can then browse your library and launch a game. Audio will play through your iPhone or iPad, not your computer, but whatever you see on your mobile device, will also be shown on the computer's display.

