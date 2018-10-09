Here's how to order everything Google just announced

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Made By Google event held by the company on Tuesday in New York was an opportunity for the company to launch several new hardware products. From new Pixel phones and the Home Hub smart screen to a ChromeOS tablet, there was a lot to cover.

Most of the products are available to preorder right now, with shipping dates that range from Oct. 19 to later this year. Here's where you can find them.

Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

You can preorder the company's new smartphones right now. Visit the Google Store website, select your color and storage option, and you'll be one step closer to a shiny new phone. Verizon will also begin taking preorders for the Pixel 3 on Oct. 9.

Pricing starts at $799 (£739) for the Pixel 3, and $899 (£869) for the Pixel 3 XL. Google will include 6 months of YouTube Music with all preorders. In the past, orders placed through Google were given the option of purchasing an unlocked Pixel.

Orders will begin arriving on Oct. 17 in the US and Nov. 1 in the UK. We'll add Australian details when we have them.

Google Home Hub



Google is taking on the Amazon Show with its new Google Home Hub. The smart speaker now features a fairly large display, where you can view your calendar, watch videos and photos, and control your smart home.

The Home Hub is available to preorder right now for $149 (£139) and will begin shipping on Oct. 22.

Mi Box S



Google and Xiaomi announced a new Android TV streaming box, the Mi Box S. The $60 device is available to order from Walmart starting today and will begin shipping on Oct. 19.

Pixel Slate

This new ChromeOS tablet looks like it will combine the best of ChromeOS and Android. The experience provides the full functionality of ChromeOS, including its recently launched Linux capabilities.

The Pixel Slate starts at $599 (£549), but won't be available for preorder until later this year. You can join a waitlist here.