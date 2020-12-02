Here's how to get your year-end wrap up from Apple Music, YouTube Music and Tidal

Angela Lang/CNET

It's the most wonderful time of the year, if you're a Spotify user. The popular music streaming service's 2020 version of Spotify Wrapped is now live for most users, offering a curated playlist of your most-played songs, artists and podcasts of the year on the Spotify app or website (here's how to get your Spotify Wrapped if you haven't already). But what about the rest of us, who use Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal or another music streaming service?

Never fear: Non-Spotify users can still join in on the fun (and share their most-played music on social media like everyone else). Here's how to find your year-end streaming data from other top music streaming services.

How to get your Apple Music 2020 Replay

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music has a feature called 2020 Replay that lets you see your most-played songs, artists and albums, and get a playlist of your top songs of the year. Technically, you can access your Replay at any point during the year, not just in December. Here's how to find it:

Go to , and sign in with the same Apple ID you use with your Apple Music subscription.

Click Get Your Replay Mix.

Alternatively, you can open your Apple Music app and scroll to the bottom of the Listen Now page. You'll find your Replay 2020 along with one for every other year you've used the service.

How to get your YouTube Music Year in Review

YouTube Music's version of Spotify Wrapped is called Music Year in Review and gives you a playlist of your most-streamed songs. The playlist should appear on the homepage of your app, with the title My 2020 Year in Review, which you can then add to your collection or download.

My 2020 Year in Review began rolling out to users in November, and, like Apple Music Replay, appears to update continuously over time.

How to get your Tidal 2020 Rewind

Tidal's version of Spotify Wrapped is called My 2020 Rewind, which highlights your most listened-to songs and artists of the year and of each month through a playlist and shareable graphic for social media. You can find your 2020 Rewind starting this week. To get yours, open the Tidal app or go to the homepage on desktop and you'll see My 2020 Rewind.

