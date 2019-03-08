Here's how easy it is to pair Galaxy Buds with a Samsung phone

Samsung's Galaxy Buds don't look much like Apple's AirPods ( ), but they share a lot of the same functionality, including some of that magic that the AirPods are known for. Pairing the Galaxy Buds with a Galaxy phone, for example, is incredibly simple.

Check this out:

Jason Cipriani/CNET

That's it!

The process is nearly identical to pairing AirPods with an iPhone, only instead of taking just a few seconds, it was more like 30 seconds in my experience. I sped up the animated image above.

If you're having issues getting the prompt shown in the GIF above to show up, you can always go into your phone's Bluetooth settings pane and select the Galaxy Buds from a list of available devices (make sure the lid on the Galaxy Buds case is open). Alternatively, you can open the Galaxy Wearable app and select Galaxy Buds from the list of nearby devices and follow the prompts.

Non-Galaxy devices

If you have a non-Samsung Android or iOS device and want to use Galaxy Buds, you'll need to go about things a bit differently.

For Android devices not made by Samsung, you'll need to install the SmartThings app and the Galaxy Wearable app from the Play Store. With both apps installed, use the Galaxy Wearable app to complete the pairing process. Again, make sure the Galaxy Buds case is open with the buds in their respective spots before pairing.

iOS users will simply need to open the Galaxy Buds case and then go to Settings > Bluetooth and select the Galaxy Buds from the list of available devices.

