5 kitchen tools that make cooking healthy meals easy

In 2018, when I announced to the world that I had lost 100 pounds, everyone around me wanted to know how I did it.

Surprisingly, I found that a big part of my success came from a kitchen well-stocked with the right appliances and tools. Here are some kitchen items that can help you be a healthier you, too.

Get your veggies Fruit and vegetable juicer Chris Monroe/CNET It's no secret that adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet is good for you. One of the easiest ways I've found for supplementing your diet is juicing. Drinking a juice full of fruits and veggies is just a whole lot easier for me than sitting down to a plate of the stuff. You'll want one that can juice as much of the fruit or vegetable as possible, leaving very little waste behind. Here are five things you need to know before buying a juicer and here's our juicer review guide so you can compare models to find the best one for your needs. Once you have one, make sure to check out our eight dos and don'ts for juicing.

Healthy food faster Instant Pot Josh Miller/CNET If you find yourself eating out a lot, then there's no better appliance to buy than an Instant Pot. I've found that it makes cooking so easy, I don't need to order out on busy days and I end up eating foods that are much healthier. This pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer and yogurt maker all-in-one appliance can cook a full pot roast in the same amount of time it takes me to go and pick up my teen from school and run a few errands. You just pop food and the right amount of liquid in, press the right button and you'll have dinner on the table in under an hour. Not convinced? Here's five reasons why you should own an Instant Pot. $99.00 at Amazon CNET's Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi Review

Kitchen smarts June Intelligent Oven Tyler Lizenby/CNET Like the Instant Pot, the June Intelligent Oven makes cooking super easy, so you'll be more likely to actually do it instead of relying on fast food. Think of it as an automated countertop oven. Using cameras and it's built-in computer, the June can recognize the foods you put in it and provide you with step-by-step directions for cooking it -- including selecting the right temperature and cook time. It's especially great if you have very little culinary skills, but want to cook healthy meals. The June Oven also air fries. Air frying lets you use just a little bit of oil to "fry" up a nice, crispy pan of fries or wings, making them healthier than deep fried. I'm well aware that at $600, the June Oven is steep. But, if you avoid making healthy meals because you don't have the skills, the June can help out. $599.00 at June Read our review

Cooking basics Reliable pots and pans Getty Images If you haven't noticed by now, if cooking is even a slight hassle, I probably won't do it. In addition to some great appliances, reliable cooking tools makes the process of cooking healthy meals easier, and more doable. High on the list of must-haves are a sturdy sheet pan, a large saute pan and a roasting pan with a lid, all of which help you cook healthy meals. Here are some tips for choosing the right pans.

Prep right A chef's knife Victorinox Another must-have tool is a good knife with multiple uses to make prep easier. CNET's sister site recommends purchasing a high-quality chef's knife because it has a wide range of uses. The better the quality, the easier it is to keep sharp, which mitigates prep frustration. Quality chef knives typically cost more than $100, but if you're just starting to cook for yourself, you can get away with one that's around $50. $41.00 at Amazon

