Many new noise-canceling headphones, like the Apple AirPods Pro and the new AirPods Max, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, have a feature called transparency mode. Each manufacturer might call it something different, but at heart it's a clever way to help keep you aware of the world around you, for the moments when being fully absorbed in your music isn't ideal.

Whether it's hearing the traffic around you, ordering a coffee from a barista, or just wanting to check if you really did hear someone knocking on your door (how dare they), transparency mode lets you hear as if you don't have earbuds in or headphones on, without actually taking them off.

How it's implemented varies a bit depending on the headphone, but how it works is basically the same regardless of brand. And how does it work? Glad you asked.

'Transparent'

There's more to this mode than meets the, uh, ear. Most earbuds are designed to have a certain amount of passive noise isolation. Some are better at this than others. At one end of the range is the standard AirPods design, which hangs off your ear but doesn't go into your ear canal. At the other end of the range are most noise-canceling earbuds, which are designed to have a secure fit to block out as much ambient noise as possible. This is great, and of course the point. However, there are countless situations where some ambient awareness is important.

If you know how noise-canceling headphones work (and if not, check out my article on noise-canceling versus noise-isolating headphones), you'll know that microphones on the outside of the headphone listen to the noise around you and then create an inverse wave to reduce the volume of the incoming sound. Transparency mode does half that. It uses the same microphones to monitor the sound, but that sound is then just passed through the headphone just like any other audio.

So why not just remove an earbud? That's certainly an option, but often isn't necessary. Say you're walking around an unfamiliar city. You still want to listen to your music, but being able to better hear traffic, train announcements and bike bells is invaluable. Maybe some rando starts talking to you and you want to see if it's a worthwhile conversation before you take out your earbuds. Or maybe you want to have your hands free for the short conversation, to use your phone for instance, without having to dig out your headphone case to store an earbud for a few seconds.

Variations on a theme called transparency

How the mode works varies a bit depending on the headphones. On the AirPods Pro, for instance, you can toggle between no processing, noise canceling or transparency. On the Bose, if you remove one earbud, the other automatically goes into full transparency. Or you can enable it manually by cycling through the noise-canceling settings.

Sennheiser's Transparent Hearing mode is adjustable in its app so you can choose if the mode, when activated, keeps the music playing and mixes in ambient sound, or pauses the music and just has the sounds of world around you. Sony's Quick Attention mode drops the volume and ramps up the ambient sound when you touch an earbud.

As a long-time fan of noise-canceling headphones, and as someone who regularly wanders though unfamiliar places, transparency mode can be super helpful. It's worth checking if the noise-canceling headphones have it, or if you're considering a pair, check the reviews to see how well it works.

