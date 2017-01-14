Is that Facebook post edited? Here's how to tell

I loved playing with the Switch, but Nintendo needs to get its act together

Up Next I loved playing with the Switch, but Nintendo needs to get its act together

Once upon a time in Facebook land, when you went back to your friend's rant post, you could see if they had tidied it up or not by looking for "edited" beside the post date. Facebook took that gift away from us.

Now you have to do a little more leg work to prove that well-thought out post used to be a crazy drunken rant and you're not going crazy. Thankfully, you don't have to go total Sherlock. There's just a few more steps.

Go to the arrow icon in the upper right-hand corner and click it.

Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

Click on View edit history. This works the same way for the desktop version and the app version of Facebook.

Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

A nice list of all the versions of the post will pop up for you to look at -- or screenshot -- or whatever.

Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET