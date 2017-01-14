Is that Facebook post edited? Here's how to tell

  • CNET
You have to do a little sleuthing, but you can still tell if a Facebook post has been edited.

Once upon a time in Facebook land, when you went back to your friend's rant post, you could see if they had tidied it up or not by looking for "edited" beside the post date. Facebook took that gift away from us.

Now you have to do a little more leg work to prove that well-thought out post used to be a crazy drunken rant and you're not going crazy. Thankfully, you don't have to go total Sherlock. There's just a few more steps.

Go to the arrow icon in the upper right-hand corner and click it.

facebook-post-1.jpg

Click the arrow to start finding out if this post was once different.

Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

Click on View edit history. This works the same way for the desktop version and the app version of Facebook.

facebook-post-2.jpg

This option will appear on both the desktop and app versions of Facebook.

Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET

A nice list of all the versions of the post will pop up for you to look at -- or screenshot -- or whatever.

facebook-post-3.jpg

These are the previous versions of this Facebook post.

Photo by Alina Bradford/CNET
