Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion special: Trailer, release date and how to watch

In what's sure to be a spellbinding reunion, cast members from all eight Harry Potter films will reconvene to recount the making of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone two decades after its theatrical release. The special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will feature "in-depth interviews and cast conversations" about one of the most beloved pop culture franchises, according to Warner Media.

Here's everything to know about the anniversary special, plus all the teasers and trailers that have been released so far.

Where and when can I watch it?

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere Jan. 1 on HBO Max, right as the clock strikes midnight and the new year begins. To watch it, you'll need an HBO Max subscription. Those go for $15 a month. A less expensive, ad-supported tier is now available, though it's only $5 cheaper, and you won't be able to stream the newest movies. My colleague Joan E. Solsman has everything you need to know about where and how to sign up for HBO Max right here.

The special will also air on TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022, just before the theatrical release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

An exclusive first look at the reunion special aired during the premiere of quiz competition Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, which debuted Nov. 28 on TBS and Cartoon Network. (The four-part competition will also start streaming on HBO Max on Jan. 1.)

Which cast members will be featured?

Pretty much all the big names from the Harry Potter films will be there, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played main characters Harry, Ron and Hermione, respectively.

Warner Bros. Studios

Other cast members will include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart, as well as others.

The cast will also be joined by filmmaker Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter films.

Will JK Rowling be there?

There's no mention from Warner Media that JK Rowling, whose books spawned the franchise but who has come under fire for her comments on trans issues, will be in attendance. The Hollywood Reporter notes the author will, however, appear in archival footage during the special.

What will the cast talk about?

In addition to interviews and cast conversations, the 20th anniversary special will give an in-depth look into how the first Harry Potter movie was made. Viewers can catch behind-the-scenes film footage, as well as never-before-seen clips.

The show will take place at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, where the Harry Potter films were shot.

Here's the first teaser for the anniversary celebration event.

And here's another, released Dec. 6., which shows some cast members getting their letters from Hogwarts for the reunion.

On Dec. 20, HBO released a trailer giving a peek at some of the cast reunions.