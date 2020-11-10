Hamilton is still streaming on Disney Plus, but there's no free trial. How to watch

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

If you never caught the Tony Award-winning hip-hop musical Hamilton on Broadway or in theaters around the US, you can stream a filmed performance of the original cast on Disney Plus. Captured in June 2016, the performance was originally intended for theatrical release, but ended up on the streaming service when the pandemic closed cinemas around the world.

Watching it costs a fraction of a theater ticket, but it isn't free -- Disney Plus stopped offering free trials before premiering Hamilton in July, so you'll have to pony up for a paid subscriber account if you're interested (read on for more details).

If you're still on the fence about whether you want to subscribe to Disney Plus for Hamilton alone, you can read CNET's spoiler-free Hamilton review or watch the trailer of the film below to help make up your mind. Here's our pro tip for catching every word of Hamilton and here's why a filmed version of Hamilton is so significant.

The musical is hailed as a powerfully creative way to present a modern retelling of founding father Alexander Hamilton's journey. Created by composer, playwright, performer and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, as well as the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama.

This performance of Hamilton with the original Broadway cast was filmed in 2016. That original cast consists mostly of Black, Latino and Asian American performers, including Miranda himself in the title role.

Aaron Burr and George Washington are among the characters on stage alongside the titular founding father. The show includes popular songs such as My Shot, Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) and Wait for It. You can stream the soundtrack free on Spotify and you should definitely listen to it before you watch Hamilton. Here's how you can watch the Hamilton film now that it's available on Disney Plus.

Can I watch Hamilton online for free?



To watch Hamilton, you'll need to have one of the Disney Plus streaming service subscriptions below. Note that you can cancel anytime.

There are three basic ways to subscribe:



: If you want to prepay for a year of Disney Plus, this option gets your monthly fee down to $5.83.

: Normally, it costs about $18 to get this triple-shot of Disney-owned online services. But ordering them as a bundle saves you $5 a month.

If you don't see Hamilton highlighted at the top of Disney Plus, you can search by selecting the magnifying glass icon and typing the movie's name.

Can I download Hamilton to watch offline?

Disney Plus lets you download all of its shows and movies to watch offline.

What's the big deal?

The Hamilton movie version was originally scheduled to hit theaters in October 2021, but was moved to an online showing on Disney Plus as a result of theater closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Broadway performances of the show are suspended until further notice due to COVID-19, the only way fans will be able to watch the award-winning musical is on Disney Plus. Tickets to see a live performance of Hamilton, which has often sold out in playhouses across the country, have ranged from $149 and up. A Disney streaming service subscription is definitely cheaper.

Is Hamilton's explicit language censored?

Before streaming on Disney Plus became available, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton, officially confirmed the movie will censor two uses of the f-word, while one use is still in the show. There are several instances of the s-word and some sexual situations in the Disney airing of the film. The Hamilton movie is rated PG-13.

