Haiti earthquake death toll rises over 2,200. Here's how to help

Haiti's death toll has risen to 2,207 people due to the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the Caribbean country on Aug. 14. The earthquake was followed by Tropical Depression Grace just days later, a cyclone that caused flooding and delayed search and rescue efforts.
Rescuers are continuing to search for survivors of the earthquake -- more than 300 people are still missing -- and have brought in food supplies and other necessities to provide medical care. Many Haitians are now without homes -- over 84,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed, NBC News reported. Haiti can use all the help it can get, whether it's cash donations, medical supplies, water or food.
But before you pull out your wallet and enter your credit card details, make sure you vet the charity organization. Here's how you can help make an impact. We'll continue to update this story.
Relief organizations helping Haiti
- CARE is a nongovernmental organization in Haiti that has an emergency response team delivering supplies to those affected by the earthquake. You can donate cash or care packages.
- The Lambi Fund of Haiti is accepting donations via PayPal to help provide water, food and other supplies to those in need.
- The Family Action Network Movement organization is accepting medical supplies, over-the-counter medications, cases of water, nonperishable food and personal protective equipment. You can also donate money.
- Convoy of Hope is planning to donate 1 million meals to those affected by the earthquake. The organization is also distributing hygiene kits and sheltering supplies. You can help by donating to its relief fund.
- The What If Foundation is trying to raise $50,000 in relief funds to support mobile health clinics, clean water and food, basic necessities and long term recovery efforts.
- The Global Empowerment Mission organization, which also helped survivors of the Champlain Tower collapse in Miami, is accepting donations to send food, hygiene kits, medical supplies and PPE to Haiti.
- The Hope for Haiti organization has emergency kits ready to distribute throughout the affected areas of the country. Its team works and lives in the community and is made up of Haitian doctors, nurses and program managers. You can donate to its earthquake relief fund.
- HaitiOne is asking for emergency response gifts to help pay for medical costs and items to help assist families, such as meals and water filtration kits.
- Project Hope is partnering with local organizations for emergency response and offering immediate assistance by distributing personal protective equipment and health kits. The organization is now accepting donations.
- The Haitian American Nurses Association of Florida is accepting donations to help the relief efforts in Haiti.
- The Fonkoze organization is taking donations to help provide hygiene kits to the affected people in Haiti. The kits include water purification tablets, antibacterial soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, hand sanitizer, disinfectant, alcohol pads, toilet paper and more.
- The Haiti Emergency Relief Fund is accepting money to send directly to Haitians in need.
Other people that are involved in Haiti's relief effort
- Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka tweeted that she will give all the prize money from her next tournament to help relief efforts in Haiti, where her father is from.
- Carel Pedre, a Haitian radio and TV personality, tweeted a list of people you can contact from the Emergency Operations Committee if you'd like to help.
- Richard Cave, a Haitian musical artist, made a video post on Instagram asking for help with sending supplies.
- President Joe Biden said "we are supporting efforts to assess the damage and assist efforts to recover those who were injured and those who must now rebuild," in a White House press statement.