Haiti earthquake death toll rises after tropical storm flooding. How to help

Haiti is reeling, and things have gotten worse. Over the weekend, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean country, killing more than 1,400 people, according to CNN. And Monday, Haiti was hit by Tropical Depression Grace, which caused flooding and delayed search and rescue efforts.

As rescuers continue to search for survivors of the earthquake, the flood is making it more difficult to locate them, to bring in supplies and to provide medical care. Haiti can use all the help it can get, whether it's cash donations, medical supplies, water or food.

Before you pull out your wallet and enter your credit card details, make sure you vet the charity organization. Here's how you can help make an impact. We'll continue to update this story.

Relief organizations helping Haiti

Other people that are involved in Haiti's relief effort