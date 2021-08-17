Haiti earthquake death toll rises after tropical storm flooding. How to help

Haiti is reeling, and things have gotten worse. Over the weekend, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean country, killing more than 1,400 people, according to CNN. And Monday, Haiti was hit by Tropical Depression Grace, which caused flooding and delayed search and rescue efforts.
As rescuers continue to search for survivors of the earthquake, the flood is making it more difficult to locate them, to bring in supplies and to provide medical care. Haiti can use all the help it can get, whether it's cash donations, medical supplies, water or food.
Before you pull out your wallet and enter your credit card details, make sure you vet the charity organization. Here's how you can help make an impact. We'll continue to update this story.
Relief organizations helping Haiti
- CARE is a nongovernmental organization in Haiti that has an emergency response team delivering supplies to those affected by the earthquake. You can donate cash or care packages.
- The Family Action Network Movement organization is accepting medical supplies, over-the-counter medications, water cases, nonperishable food and personal protective equipment. You can also donate money.
- Convoy of Hope is planning to donate 1 million meals to those affected by the earthquake. The organization is also distributing hygiene kits and sheltering supplies. You can help by donating to its relief fund.
- The Global Empowerment Mission organization, which also helped survivors of the Champlain Tower collapse in Miami, is accepting donations to send food, hygiene kits, medical supplies and PPE to Haiti.
- The Hope for Haiti organization has emergency kits ready to distribute throughout the affected areas of the country. Its team works and lives in the community and is made up of Haitian doctors, nurses and program managers. You can donate to its earthquake relief fund.
- Project HOPE is partnering with local organizations for emergency response and offering immediate assistance by distributing personal protective equipment and health kits. The organization is now accepting donations.
- The Haitian American Nurses Association of Florida is accepting donations to help the relief efforts in Haiti.
Other people that are involved in Haiti's relief effort
- Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka tweeted that she will give all the prize money from her next tournament to help relief efforts in Haiti, where her father is from.
- Carel Pedre, a Haitian radio and TV personality, tweeted a list of people you can contact from the Emergency Operations Committee if you'd like to help.
- Richard Cave, a Haitian musical artist, made a video post on Instagram asking for help with sending supplies.
- President Joe Biden said "we are supporting efforts to assess the damage and assist efforts to recover those who were injured and those who must now rebuild," in a White House press statement.