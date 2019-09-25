8 cool coffee gifts for the caffeine-obsessed

Trade

You might still be riding the Third Wave coffee movement if you can discuss the aromatic nuances and mouthfeel of your preferred region of coffee bean, if you've made your own cold brew at home or if you knew -- unprompted -- that National Cofee Day is fast approaching.

Even if you're not a proud coffee snob, we know you jones for your java, and to a lesser extent, your leaves. Over half of U.S. adults (64%) drink at least one cuppa joe per day, according to National Coffee Association research released last year. We wonder how many of those might've been matcha lattes.

When it comes to coffee, you may grind your own beans and use the pour-over method or go the French press route. Some of you are loyal to Starbucks, while others traipse to your neighborhood cafe for your daily blend -- or simply switch on your auto-drip coffee maker for a couple basic, get-the-job-done morning cups. Whatever your way is, we've got some must-have items for you (we know you'll stay awake for this) or the lovable coffee-obsessive in your life to celebrate National Coffee Day.

Amazon With this 100% soy candle, you can wake up to the rich, warm smells of freshly roasted espresso beans and the gentle crackle of a wooden wick. The candles are made in the USA of natural soy wax and are free of phthalates and dyes. They burn with a bright, consistent glow thanks to double wooden wicks, one of which crackles for a cozy fireplace effect. And they'll last for up to 60 hours.

Sur la Table If the someone on your list (or you) have a stovetop espresso machine or other frother-less unit and dig a latte every now and then, this handle immersion frother will allow for coffee shop-quality beverages without the surcharge.

Amazon If you're like me you need at least 3 travel coffee mugs in circulation at any given time to make up for how often I leave them at work or elsewhere. This Yeti mug with handle will keep coffee contents hot as hades for as long as it takes to drink them but beware this one is not great for drivers as it won't fit a standard cup-holder.

Sur la Table Even if you've got a coffee system in place a simple pour-over unit can be great for making a quick cup for yourself without brewing an entire pot and pour-over drip brewers travel so you can make your favorite coffee on vacation with no hassle.

Sur la Table How about a warm copper kettle for the coffee-obsessed (or for the Sound of Music-obsessed). This works well with any pour-over unite like the one above (or for tea!) and is handsome as anything.

Slow coffee drinkers rejoice. This smart mug keeps your coffee at whatever temperature you prefer for as long as you take to drink it with a built-in electric warmer. It can even be controlled from your smartphone via proprietary app.

Amazon If you've got a cat and coffee lover in your life, I'd suggest getting this adorable sugar bowl for them right meow.

Trade If you love traveling around the U.S., checking out the local coffee scenes, a Trade coffee subscription might be the perfect gift for yourself. They've got favorite roasters from across the country, like Gimme!, Sightglass and Intelligentsia all delivered to your door with a frequency that you choose. As far as subscription options go, you can get two 12-ounce bags of classic blends for $25 total per delivery ($12.50 per bag), or a single bag from one of 400 roasters for between $15 and $22 per delivery (shipping included for both options). And trade takes you through a few coffee onboarding questions to suss out your preferred roasts, and if you need ground coffee, they even let you select your usual brew method for the perfect grind size.