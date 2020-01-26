Grammys 2020: Start time, livestream, nominees, performances and more

The Recording Academy

Music's biggest night is almost here. The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles this Sunday, Jan. 26. Here's what you need to know about this year's show, from the nominees and performances to who's hosting and how to watch.

Who's hosting?

After hosting for the first time last year, Alicia Keys returns as host.

Who are the nominees?

Lizzo leads the nominations; she's up for eight awards. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each received six nominations, followed by Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Finneas O'Connell with five nods each.

Who's performing?

Among the artists slated to perform are Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Bonnie Raitt, Run DMC, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Tyler, The Creator.

DJ Khaled, John Legend, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin, Meek Mill and YG will perform in tribute to Nipsey Hussle, who was killed last March in Los Angeles.

When do the Grammy Awards start?

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards start Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. It airs on CBS (Note: CBS is the parent company of CNET).

How to watch the Grammys without cable

To watch the Grammy Awards, you'll need to find a streaming service that includes CBS. Not every service carries every local network, however, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

You can watch the Grammys on CBS All Access if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. CBS All Access costs $6 a month or $10 a month for no commercials.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see what live, local networks are available where you live.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS. Click here to see which local channels you get.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of CBS and the other local networks in your ZIP code.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Free over-the-air TV

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

