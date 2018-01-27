Grammys 2018: Start time, how to stream and more

The Grammys are coming early this year. And moving from one coast to the other. Usually held in mid-February in Los Angeles, the Grammy Awards will take place this Sunday in New York City. The Grammys scoot up a few weeks every four years to avoid competing with the Winter Olympics. And for the first time since 2003, the Grammys will take place not in Los Angeles but New York City.

James Corden will host. Among the many artists performing are Childish Gambino, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Pink and SZA. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can still watch all of the performances and see who takes home the hardware with one of many live streaming options. Here's what you need to know to stream the Grammys.

What: 60th Annual Grammy Awards



Streaming options

To watch the Grammy Awards, you'll need to find a streaming service that not only offers CBS, but a live feed of CBS and not just on-demand content. In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from CBS and the other local networks.

CBS All Access

You can watch the Grammys on CBS All Access if you live in one of these 185 markets where the service offers live TV. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month (or $9.99 a month for no commercials), but there is a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. It's available on a wide variety of streaming devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast and Roku. You can also get it on game consoles like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and phones and tablets running Android or iOS. (For the record: CNET is a division of CBS.)

PlayStation Vue

The $40 Access plan of Sony's live streaming service includes CBS. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's basic, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of CBS and the other local networks in your zip code.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $35 a month and includes live local channels, including CBS. It's available in dozens of major metro markets, with more being added all the time.

Free over-the-air TV

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV to watch the major networks, including CBS.