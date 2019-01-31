Google's Call Screen lets you listen to callers: Here's how

When Google launched its Call Screen feature for Pixel phones, the company emphasized its live transcription capabilities.

What the company didn't say was that you can actually listen to the audio of the screened call, as pointed out in this Reddit post.

That's right: You can listen to the person on the other end of the call getting frustrated and confused by the fact that a Google robot is talking to them.

To listen to the caller, either hold the phone up to your ear and listen as if you were on the phone or press the volume button on the side of the phone to activate the speakerphone.

I've verified both methods work, and, frankly, wish I had known about this feature when it launched back in October.

XDA Developers has discovered that Google is working on adding a button to the Call Screen interface that will enable speakerphone, making the feature a little more obvious.

Be sure to check out the rest of our tips and tricks for Google's Call Screen feature.