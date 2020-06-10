Google's Android 11 public beta is officially here. How to install it today

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Google just announced that the first public beta of Android 11 is now available to download. The update adds new features that are focused on communication, privacy and controlling your connected devices.

Android 10's abandoned Bubbles feature is back in Android 11, for example, and it looks fun to use. It's a lot like Facebook Messenger's Chat heads feature, with small avatars floating on your screen that gives you quick access to your conversations no matter which app you're in.

There are also new privacy features with better control over which apps have access to your personal information, and you can view a cool new quick control screen by long-pressing your phone's power button.

If you want to help Google test Android 11 before its full launch later this year, you can sign up for the Android beta program. But be forewarned, this is very much a beta build of Android 11, and it will have plenty of bugs and issues that could be deal-breakers for you. If you're going to take part, be willing to deal with random app crashes, poor battery life and some features flat out not working.

With that out of the way, here's what you need to do to get Android 11 today.

Android 11 beta works on Pixel phones, for now

If you have a Pixel 2 or newer, you're able to install Android 11 right now. Specifically, that includes the following phones:

Google's Android 11 blog post says that the beta will launch on more devices in the coming weeks, but there's no word on which phone makers will take part. We'll keep updating this post as we learn more.

You're a few clicks away from Android 11

If you have a compatible phone, then visit the Android Beta Program website and sign into the same Google account you use on your phone. Read through the page, and pay attention to the warnings and caveats that Google lays out.

At the bottom of the page will be a list of any phones you have that are eligible to participate in the Android 11 beta program. Click on the Opt-In button below the phone you want to test on, and then accept the terms and conditions and click Join Beta.

Next, pick up your phone and go to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update and, finally, Check for update.

It may take a few minutes for the registration process to complete, meaning the update won't show up right away. Just keep checking for the update and eventually it will show up.

I was able to enroll my Pixel 4 XL just minutes after Google's announcement went live this morning, but the beta website has since reverted back to the Android 10 beta and my phone hasn't received the update yet. If the beta website isn't working for you yet, just keep checking back.

Leaving the Android beta program

It is possible to go back to the latest version of Android 10, but keep in mind that doing so means your phone will be factory reset and you'll have to set it up and potentially lose data.

To leave the beta program, visit the beta website and click on the Opt-Out button below your device. You'll then need to install a software update on your phone, which will reset it and bring it current with the latest Android 10 release.

Remember, we're still months away from a final release

The final release of Android 11 will take place at some point during the third quarter, most likely (if history is any guide) in August or September.

My advice? Resist as long as you can before installing Android 11, even with the first public beta now available... wait. Sure, this build likely has fewer issues and bugs than the developer previews do, but it won't be perfect. The longer you can wait for more updates to be released, the better.

To tide you over, read more about Android 11 and everything it includes.