Jason Pepper/CNET

Whether you're someone who keeps approximately 864,896 browser tabs open at the same time or gets overwhelmed by more than a baker's dozen, Google is adding another handy feature to its set of Google Chrome tools that will help you keep tabs on all of your tabs. A new feature called tab groups will let you group open websites together with one click, and label them with a custom name and color. Once you've created a group, you'll be able to move and reorder the tabs within.

This feature has existed for years in other browsers such as Vivaldi and Opera, and through browser extensions like OneTab.

Tab groups will be especially helpful for when you're working on a bunch of different projects at once, tracking task progress, or looking through several shopping and review sites.

Customize your tab group however you like, using words or emoji for the group name. The best part might be that groups are saved when you close and reopen Chrome, saving you the step of digging through your browser history to find just the website you're looking for.

Tab groups are available in Google Chrome Beta now, and will be released with the latest version of Chrome next week. The feature will be available for the Chrome browser on desktops that run on Chrome OS, Windows, Mac and Linux.

Here's how to create group tabs once they're available in Chrome:

1. When you have a tab open, right click on it and click Add tab to new group.

2. Select the name and color of your tab group.

3. When you open new tabs, right click on them, and click Add to group, and select the group you'd like to add them to. The tabs in that group will be underlined with the color you chose.

4. After that, move them around within each group as you like.

Chrome is the most popular browser in the world, and the tabs feature has been in testing for several months, Google said in a recent blog post.

For more Chrome tips, check out how to turn on Chrome's dark mode and toolbar playback controls, and learn about its "privacy sandbox" coming later this year.