Google on Wednesday revealed its new flagship phones, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, with preorders going live after the event. If you're eager to get your hands on Google's latest wares, the wait won't be much longer. Let's take a look.

Price



The Pixel 2 is available in three different colors: Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue. There are two storage options, 64GB and 128GB.

The Pixel 2 XL is limited to Just Black and a Black and White color combo, but offers the same storage options. Here's what they all cost:

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL pricing

US UK AU Pixel 2 (64GB) $649 £629 AU$1,079 Pixel 2 (128GB) $749 £729 AU$1,229 Pixel 2 XL (64GB) $849 £799 AU$1,399 Pixel 2 XL (128GB) $949 £899 AU$1,549

Preorder

In the US, the Google Store, Best Buy, Project Fi, and Verizon will begin taking preorders on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Verizon Wireless customers will need to use the My Verizon app to preorder on Oct. 4, with preorders available to all starting at 3 a.m. ET, Oct. 5. Best Buy is offering up to $100 back for preorders through the big box retailer.

In the UK, the Google Store, EE and Carphone Warehouse are taking preorders.

As for Australia, Telstra, JB Hi-Fi and the Google Store will begin taking preorders on Oct. 20.

It's unlocked

Keep in mind, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are unlocked and will work with most carriers. Even those devices purchased from Verizon Wireless are unlocked. T-Mobile wants to make sure you know the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will work on its network, and is offering up to $325 to offset the cost of the device. Read T-Mobile's announcement here to comb through the finer details.

Launch day

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be available in stores and begin arriving at customers' homes on Oct. 19 in the US. Elsewhere, the Pixel 2 will be available starting Oct. 19, while Pixel 2 XL is currently scheduled for Nov. 15.

Try before you buy

Those in the US can visit a Verizon Wireless retail store to check out the Pixel 2 in person, starting Thursday, Oct. 5.

There's a freebie involved

If you preorder the Pixel 2, Google will throw in a free Google Home Mini with your phone. The small speaker uses Google Assistant to answer common questions, play music, create reminders... basically everything the original Google Home does, only smaller.