Google Pay is a digital wallet tied to your Google account. You can use it to send or request money with friends (kind of like Venmo), use it in apps to pay for things and use it at a store or restaurant with an Android phone or watch running Wear OS. But perhaps the real reason to use Google Pay is that it's faster and more secure than using a physical debit or credit card.

Replacing Android Pay and Google Wallet in 2018, Google Pay works without sending stores and restaurants your actual card numbers. Essentially, your credit and debit card information is stored securely on Google's servers, and instead of transmitting your card's numbers, Google Pay uses a token called a virtual account number as a stand-in.

To get you started, I'll walk you through setting up Google Pay and how to use it online and in stores and restaurants. I'll also show you how to use it with your Gmail as well as add loyalty memberships, transit passes and gift cards. If you want to follow step by step, watch the video below.

Set up Google Pay

The first thing you need to do is get the Google Pay app.

1. Download the app from the Google Play Store to install it.

2. Open the Google Pay app, and tap the Get Started button.

3. Next, tap the Connect to Gmail button. A window will pop up asking for your permission to give Google Pay access to your device's location.

4. Google Pay wants to know your location so it can notify you when you're in a place that accepts Google Pay or uses your loyalty cards. To use the locate feature, tap the blue-lettered Turn On button at the bottom of the screen.

5. Across the bottom of the Google Pay app are four tabs: Home, Payment, Passes and Send. Go to the Payment tab, and then tap on the Add Payment Method button.

You can also start on the Home tab. Go to the Pay With Your Phone in Stores section and tap the blue Set It Up button. If you already have a card on file with your Google account (maybe for the Google Play store or for another Google service) it will offer to connect that credit or debit card to the Google Pay app on your phone. Slightly creepy, but mostly useful.

6. You also have the option to add a new card to your account. To do so, tap Add a New Card and then hold your card in the camera window that pops up. After the camera captures your card's information, verify your card's expiration date and CVC number.

7. Once you do, hit the Save button at the bottom of the screen. Read the Terms of Service, and tap the Accept & Continue button at the bottom.

8. Next, your bank will verify your card, and you'll get a message stating that your lock screen will be used for Google Pay. Once you understand that, hit the blue Got It button at the bottom.

9. Next, you'll find yourself on the Verify Your Card screen. Choose where you want to receive the verification number. Depending on your card you can have it sent to either your email or phone number. Once you choose, tap the Continue button. When you receive the number, type it into the field on the Verification Number screen and tap the Submit button.

Set a default card for Google Pay

You can store multiple cards on Google Pay and even set one up as the default card.

1. Tap the stored card you want to set as default.

2. When the card's details screen pops up, tap the Default for in-store payments slider button. It takes a minute or so to turn blue. How long exactly? Well, I had enough time to add a nickname for my card (Brewster's Millions).

How to use Google Pay at stores, restaurants and ATMs

To use Google Pay at a store or restaurant, look for the wireless payment logo at a register. It's the one that looks like a hand holding a square piece of cheese over a plate of curved hotdogs of increasing lengths.

When you see the symbol, unlock your phone near the register (hold it inches away), and Google Pay will trigger open with your default card. Google Pay, like Apple Pay, uses NFC to connect to a register.

Paying for stuff with your phone may be novel, but Google Pay can do so much more. With it, you can use your phone to get money out of an ATM. If you have a Chase debit card tied to Google Pay, for example, you can use it at a Chase ATM with a contactless reader to withdraw money. Of course, you still have to enter your debit card PIN number to do so.

Send and receive money with Google Pay

But Google Pay isn't just about using your phone instead of plastic cards. You can send and request cash with friends and family, just like you can with Venmo and Zelle.

1. To send cash, open the Messages app.

2. Start a new message, and tap the + button.

3. From there, tap the Google Pay popup window.

4. Tap Continue, enter the amount you want to send, and press the blue Attach money button.

5. After a few seconds you'll see a tiny square inside your message bubble with the amount of money you entered. Once you're ready, tap the Send icon.

This same process works for requesting money.

You can use Gmail to send and request money as well. It's incredibly easy.

1. Start a new email message, and tap the paperclip icon if you're using the Gmail app on your phone or the $ icon if you're using Gmail through a browser.

2. Next, select Send Money or Request Money. Enter the amount, add a memo and then tap Attach Money or Attach Request.

3. Finally, send your message.

With Google Pay, you can also send or request money from your browser.

1. Go to pay.google.com and log in.

2. Next, select the Send or Request Money tab.

3. Tap Send Money or Request Money.

4. Enter the amount of money you want to send or request, and then enter a recipient's phone number, email or enter their name to pull in info from their contact card.

5. Finally, tap Send or Request.

Use Google Pay on websites and apps

You can also use Google Pay at checkout on websites as well as in apps such as Caviar, Starbucks and Airbnb. Anytime you see the Google Pay icon on a site or in an app, simply tap it at checkout.

Add loyalty and gift cards to Google Pay

Your Google Pay Wallet lets you add loyalty cards and gift cards to it. For example, I added my AMC Stubs A-List card. But there are a bunch of merchants supported, from Starbucks and Walgreens to Ikea and airlines such as United, Delta and American.

1. To add a loyalty or gift card, open the Google Pay app and tap the Passes tab at the bottom of the screen.

2. Then, tap the blue Pass button with a + sign.

3. Next, select either Loyalty program or Gift card from the pop up window. When the list of retailers and restaurants appears, choose the company for your card or loyalty program.

4. If you have a gift card, you'll be prompted to enter the card's details. For a loyalty program, a camera window will pop up to scan your loyalty membership number. Some companies will give you the option to enter the numbers manually by tapping the enter manually button at the bottom of the screen. If you don't already have a membership, some companies such as sandwich-maker Jimmy John's will let you sign up for a new account.

Passes don't work as seamlessly as a credit or debit card, but it can be handy having all your memberships and gift cards in one place. And here's how you use a gift card or your loyalty membership card.

1. Go to the Passes tab and choose the loyalty card you want to use.

2. Next, present the barcode to the cashier to scan. If your card doesn't have a barcode, read your membership number to the cashier.

To sort your loyalty cards, open the Passes tab. Then, tap and hold the card you want to rearrange. Move it up or down to reorder it as you want.

Use Google Pay on a transit system

Google Pay also lets you add your transit card to your phone to get on trains, subways and buses. Currently only four city transit systems support it:

The monorail in Las Vegas

The TriMet, C-TRAN and Portland Streetcar with The Hop in Portland, Oregon

The MCAT transit system in Manatee County, Florida

Public transit in Melbourne and parts of Victoria, Australia, with the MYKI transit pass

1. To add a transit card, open the Google Pay app and tap the Passes tab at the bottom of the screen.

2. Next, tap the blue Pass button with a plus sign.

3. Select Transit from the pop up window. A screen will appear showing you the supported transit systems. Tap the one you want to use. Depending on the transit system, you might be taken to a transit website or app to purchase your tickets or passes.

To use a pass or ticket, wake up your phone. For some transit systems, you may need to unlock your phone and choose your ticket. Next, hold your phone to the card reader and wait until you see a blue checkmark.

Google Pay and your transaction data

In doing research for this story, I was curious about the data Google collects when you use Google Pay. I found out that Google may use data from Google Pay transactions:

To facilitate your Google Pay transactions

To show you your transaction details and history

To resolve a problem you're having with Google Pay

To provide you with other Google Pay features

And as straightforward as all that sounds, it's that last one -- "other Google Pay features" -- that leaves the door open for targeted ads. If you're already a Gmail user, however, you're pretty much letting Google do the same thing.

