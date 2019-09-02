Google Maps now makes it easier to get to your destination

Angela Lang/CNET

Your morning commute is super frustrating -- you ride your bike to the bus, hop off at your stop and then grab an Uber if you're running behind. The challenge is timing everything so you'll make it to your destination on time. Fortunately, Google Maps can now help you connect your various modes of transportation -- including biking and ridesharing -- to create accurate and useful transit directions for your trips.

This Google Maps feature shows you routes customized for a trip with an estimated ETA. For example, if you bike part of the way to work, you'll see routes for cyclists as well as options for the rest of your commute. Each part of your trip is calculated into your total travel time so you can see what time you'll make it to your destination.

The new transit directions function will be available on Android and iPhone ( ) and will be rolling out in the coming weeks, Google said. Here's how you'll use it.

Google

1. Open your Google Maps app.

2. Search for your destination.

3. Tap Directions.

4. Tap the Transit tab.

5. From here, you'll be able to see trip routes and directions using public transit, ridesharing and cycling options. Select the best option to get you to where you're going on time.

