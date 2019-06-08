Google Maps lets you see how fast you’re driving. Here’s how

Google has been busy updating Google Maps in the past month, first rolling out speed limit indicators and then speed camera alerts. The latest feature to join Google's mapping app is a speedometer that shows up while you're driving. While yes, of course your car already has one, the idea is to be able to see your speed in a glance if you're already looking at the app to check on directions -- and keep your eyes on the road rather than darting back and forth between the app and your dashboard speedometer.

Google is currently rolling this out, so you might need to be patient if you don't have it yet. You can check the Maps app settings to see if you have it.

Here's how to turn on the latest features.

Turn on the speedometer

1. Open your Google Maps app.

2. Tap on the three stacked lines and scroll down to the bottom of your screen.

3. Select Settings.

4. Tap Navigation Settings.

5. Scroll down to the Driving Options menu and slide the toggle on for Speedometer. If you don't see this option, you probably don't have this new feature yet.

Report a speed camera trap

1. Open your Google Maps app.

2. Type in your destination to start navigating -- you can only report the speed cameras if you're in navigation mode.

3. Tap the speech bubble icon with the plus sign.

4. Select Mobile speed camera.

5. A popup message will appear that says "Adding mobile speed camera to the map."

6. If you didn't mean to report anything, you have a few seconds to cancel by tapping the circle that says Undo.

Report an incident, like a car crash or a traffic jam

1. Open your Google Maps app.

2. Type in your destination to start navigating -- you can only report incidents if you're in navigation mode.

3. When you're on the road and you see a wreck or a slowdown, tap the speech bubble icon with the plus sign.

4. Tap Add a report.

5. Select crash or slowdown. A message will appear that says "Adding [crash, slowdown] to the map." You can click Undo if you don't want to send it.