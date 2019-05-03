Google I/O 2019: Watch the livestream, full schedule and start times

Google's developer's conference kicks off this Tuesday, May 7. At the annual event, which runs through Thursday, May 9 in Mountain View, California, expect the latest news on Android Q, Pixel phones, Google Assistant, Nest and smart home devices and perhaps a few surprises.
The conference begins with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday at 10am PT, and CNET's live coverage starts half an hour earlier, at 9:30 am PT.
Bookmark this page because you can watch it all right here:
And you can watch the live stream from the Google I/O page.
