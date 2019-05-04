The giant Google I/O developer conference kicks off Tuesday, May 7, and runs through Thursday, May 9. At the event -- once again in Mountain View, California, near Google's campus -- look for news on Android Q, Google Assistant, Nest and smart home devices, Pixel phones, and perhaps a couple of surprises.
The three-day conference kicks off with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, and live coverage from CNET begins 30 minutes earlier, at 9:30 a.m. PT.
At the annual Google I/O event, developers gather to learn about the path Google plans to take over the next 12 months for mobile, smart-home devices and in the cloud. Past announcements included information about Google Assistant, Google Lens, Google Glass and lots of Android news.
Bookmark this page because you can watch it all live right here:
You can also watch the live stream on the Google I/O page.
Originally published May 4, 12:53 p.m. PT.
Discuss: Google I/O 2019: Watch the livestream and see full schedule and start times
