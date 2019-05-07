Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3A, Android Q and everything else Google announced today

Google/Screenshot by Morgan Little/CNET

More than 7,000 developers gathered on Tuesday on the grounds of the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, to attend the annual Google I/O developer conference. Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off the event, discussing the apps, devices and services Google makes for your home, car and life, from Google Assistant to Android Q.

Through the nearly two-hour keynote address, Google execs talked about the new Google Nest Hub Max, its plans for Lens and AR, where it's headed with Lens and AR, new cheaper Pixel 3A and 3A XL phones and what's new in Android Q. The company said nothing about Stadia, however, the upcoming streaming game service Google announced at the recent GDC. Google I/O runs May 7 through May 9.

Here's everything the company announced this morning at its Google I/O developer conference.

Google Lens and AR



To kick off the morning's keynote address, Google showed how Google Search and Lens are pushing into deeper phone uses for AR -- and bringing a Great White Shark onto the stage.

Google Duplex

Unveiled at last year's Google I/O, Duplex began as an automated method for placing calls on your behalf to perform a few services, such as making reservations at a restaurant, using natural conversation. Today, Google said it intends to bring Duplex to the web, helping you complete tasks in more places.

Google Assistant

Talk of Assistant took up a good part of the keynote, as the tech giant said it's expanding the reach of its artificial-intelligence personal helpmate to make it much more useful in more places, including in the car.

Android Q

Expected to ship sometime this summer or fall, Android Q will be focused on improving privacy and providing more useful notifications and offer a collection of useful additions. And a dark theme! Today, Google also showed off support for foldable Android phones and said beta 3 of Android Q is available now.

Hub Max and Google smart home devices

Google said it's reworking its smart-home line, combining its Nest smart home brand and Google Home smart devices into the Google Nest brand. The merged lineup of smart home devices features the new Google Nest Hub Max, which sports a 10-inch screen.

Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL

The new Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL Android phones Google rolled out today are cheaper versions of Google's top-end Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL devices. The new phones are a price-friendly way to get the straight-up Android experience -- and Google's phenomenal camera.

AI

Google is using AI and voice recognition technology to help people with disabilities live more independent and autonomous lives. Its technology could also catch things missed by trained oncologists, the company says.

