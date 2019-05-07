Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream, see start times and full schedule

James Martin/CNET

Today, more than 7,000 developers will gather on the grounds of the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, to attend the annual Google I/O developer conference. But if you don't have a ticket to the annual event, here's how to watch Google I/O live. The convention is expected to showcase the tech giant's latest efforts around Android Q, Pixel phones, Google Assistant, and Nest and smart home devices. And we are prepared to be surprised. Past conferences offered news on Google Assistant, Google Lens, Google Glass and lots of other Android news.

The conference runs May 7 to May 9 and kicks off tomorrow with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai at 10 a.m. PT. CNET's live coverage starts half an hour earlier, at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Bookmark this page because you can watch it all right here live. And then check back to this page as we follow the news from the convention.

You can also watch the live stream on the Google I/O page.

Originally published May 4, 12:53 p.m. PT.

Now playing: Watch this: Our wishlist for Google I/O 2019