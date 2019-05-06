Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream, see start times and full schedule

James Martin/CNET

Google's developer's conference begins Tuesday, May 7. At the three-day event, expect the latest news from Google on Android Q, Pixel phones, Google Assistant, Nest and smart home devices and maybe even a few surprises such as an update on Stadia. This year's conference starts tomorrow and runs through Thursday, May 9, in Mountain View, California,

The conference begins with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. CNET's live coverage kicks off 30 minutes early earlier, at 9:30 a.m. PT.

The annual Google I/O conference is where developers come together at the Shoreline Amphitheatre close to the main Google campus to learn more about the direction Google will head over the next 12 months. Past announcements included details about Google Assistant, Google Lens, Google Glass and lots of Android news.

Bookmark this page because you can watch it live right here:

Livestream

You can also watch the live stream on the Google I/O page.

Originally published May 4, 12:53 p.m. PT.