Google I/O 2019: How to watch livestream, see full schedule and start times

The Google I/O developer conference starts this Tuesday, May 7. Here's how to watch the keynote address live.

Google I/O starts this Tuesday, May 7.

Google's developer's conference kicks off this Tuesday, May 7. At the three-day event, expect the latest news from Google on Android Q, Pixel phones, Google Assistant,  Nest and smart home devices and maybe even a few surprises such as an update on Stadia. This year's conference runs through Thursday, May 9, in Mountain View, California,

The annual Google I/O conference is where developers come together at the Shoreline Amphitheatre near the main Google campus to learn more about the direction Google will head over the next 12 months. Past announcements included details about Google Assistant,  Google Lens, Google Glass and lots of Android news.

The conference begins with a keynote address from Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. CNET's live coverage starts half an hour earlier, at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Originally published May 4, 12:53 p.m. PT.

Google I/O 2019

