Google Home has many uses around the house. It can control the lights, set the temperature and even help you cook or order dinner. But it can also help keep your kids entertained while you're busy in the kitchen or cleaning up their seemingly never-ending mess.

Here are 14 Google Home games your kiddos can enjoy.

Sound Pet

Think of Sound Pet as the Tamagotchi of the smart speaker world. You adopt an imaginary animal to keep as a pet that you can care for, play games with and have fun with. I got a hippadee -- part hippo and part lion -- to raise.

What's Your Inner Animal

If, instead, you'd like to find out what your inner animal really is, you can play What's Your Inner Animal. Just answer a series of questions to figure out what wild animal you truly are.

This or That

This or That is similar to the popular party game Would You Rather. In fact, one of the invocations for This or That is, "OK, Google, play Would You Rather." In this game, you're given two silly scenarios or options and you have to choose one. Unlike some versions of the game, this one was made to be kid-friendly by Google itself.

Lizard Spock

Lizard Spock is the extended version of Rock Paper Scissors, also referred to as Rock Paper Scissors Lizard Spock. You'll be playing against Google in this game. Good luck.

Imaginary Tic-Tac-Toe

Imaginary Tic-Tac-Toe is a voice-only take on the age-old game aimed to promote inclusion. You will have to imagine the board in your head as you play against Google Assistant.

Ding Dong Coconut

Ding Dong Coconut is a memory game in which you will be given sounds that you must associate with different words. When the sound is played, you must say the word. Each round, a new sound and word are added to the mix and the goal is to see how far you can go.

Mental Math Game

To practice your (kid's) addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and other math skills, try Mental Math Game. You will be given a problem and two possible answers. Try to get all 10 questions right.

Freeze Dance/Musical Chairs

In Freeze Dance, dance to the music in the wackiest way you can imagine. Then freeze when the music stops. Don't move until the music starts back. If you can't hold your pose or fall, you're out. Go until there's no one left standing.

Alternatively, you can play Musical Chairs with Google Home if dancing isn't your thing.

Lucky Trivia for Families

Lucky Trivia is a trivia game show for up to five people. Meanwhile, you can play a family-friendly version aptly named Lucky Trivia for Families. Try to get as many questions right as possible.

Now Playing: Watch this: 7 new tricks in the Google Home

Number Master

Number Master is a memory game where you have to remember the numbers called out, in the correct order. Each round, more numbers are added to the mix and you have to call out all the previous numbers and the new ones. The goal is to see who can go the longest without messing up.

Tricky Genie

In the Tricky Genie game, you will be told a story about characters who find themselves in a predicament. The genie will appear and offer three sacks with solutions and you get two chances to choose the best solution -- he will also try to trick you into thinking the solutions are better than they are.

The Misfortunate Cookie

The Misfortunate Cookie isn't so much a game as it is just a fun Assistant app. Simple as it may be, it's fun to poke around with for a while. Just say, "OK, Google, talk to The Misfortunate Cooke about giving me a fortune." You will then be given a small, silly future misfortune headed your way, such as a cheeseburger where the cheese didn't melt all the way or awkwardly long eye contact with a stranger.

Dustin from 'Stranger Things'

If you're a fan of "Stranger Things," you'll enjoy the game Dustin from Stranger Things. You'll be communicating with Dustin over walkie-talkies and helping the gang with their adventures. Like the show, this game is intended for slightly older audiences, so some parental guidance may be necessary.

Jungle Adventure

If adventure is more your speed, Jungle Adventure is the game for you. Wander through caves, climb trees and raft down rivers in search of the lost temple. The decisions you make along the way will affect the ending.