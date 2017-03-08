40 fun Google Home Easter eggs to try

2:31 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

When compared with Amazon's Echo, Dot and Tap speakers, Google Home is missing some of the flair. It doesn't have native support for nearly as many smart home devices. Its list of commands isn't nearly as developed. And it's missing some smaller, simple features, like a sleep timer.

But if Google is known for one thing, that's sprinkling Easter eggs throughout its products. Like the Alexa voice assistant on Amazon's speakers, Google Home's voice assistant has an expansive list of Easter eggs and it's only going to grow from here. Easter eggs may seem silly or like a waste of time, but they sometimes help the speaker seem less creepy and, in a sense, more natural.

Here are 40 Google Home Easter eggs to try yourself.

Funny

"OK Google, make me a sandwich."

"OK Google, how old are you?"

"OK Google, make me laugh."

"OK Google, what am I thinking right now?"

"OK Google, do you ever get tired?"

"OK Google, what is your quest?"

"OK Google, did you fart?"

"OK Google, what's brown and sounds like a bell?"

"OK Google, what did my cat say?"

"OK Google, tell me about Alexa."

"OK Google, are you friends with Alexa/Cortana/Siri?"

"OK Google, what did my cat say?"

Interactive games

"OK Google, are you feeling lucky?"

"OK Google, crystal ball."

"OK Google, Mad Libs."

Singing

"OK Google, beatbox."

"OK Google, can you rap?"

"OK Google, sing a song."

"OK Google, sing 'Happy Birthday.'"

Pop culture

"OK,Google, Hodor."

"OK Google, wubba lubba dub dub."

"OK Google, up, up, down, down, left, right, B, A."

"OK Google, do you like Star Trek or Star Wars?"

"OK Google, aren't you a little short for a storm trooper?"

"OK Google, set phasers to kill."

"OK Google, what is the loneliest number?"

"OK Google, here comes dat boi."

"OK Google, who's the fairest of them all?"

"OK Google, where's Waldo?"

"OK Google, what's cooler than being cool?"

"OK Google, is the cake a lie?"

"OK Google, who would win in a fight between Superman and Batman?"

Random

"OK Google, entertain me."

"OK Google, surprise me."

"OK Google, give me a random number between X and Y."

"OK Google, read a poem."

"OK Google, bark like a dog."

"OK Google, do you speak Morse code?"

"OK Google, do a barrel roll."

"OK Google, what are the three laws of robotics?"

Bonus

Instead of the typical wake commands ("Hey Google" or "OK Google"), you can say, "OK Boo Boo." Google Home will recognize this phrase as the wake phrase and listen to your following command. It's way more fun to say than, "Hi Google."

Since Google Home is powered by Google Assistant, many of these Easter eggs will work on the Google Pixel phones, as well as in the Allo chat app. For more Google Home commands, check out our comprehensive list.