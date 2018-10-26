Google Drive's new trick will save you hella time

Good news for Google Drive workaholics: creating new docs, sheets, slides, sites and forms in Google Docs is now quicker and easier with the introduction of a few new shortcuts using the .new domain, the company announced on Twitter Thursday.

Using the shortcuts bypasses the need to go to Google Drive to create files, and that's going to be a true time-saver that you can use to stand up from your desk once in a while, but you will need to know exactly what they are in order to use them. These shortcuts work in any browser — just type them in the address bar.

Introducing a ✨ .new ✨ time-saving trick for users. Type any of these .new domains to instantly create Docs, Sheets, Slides, Sites or Forms ↓ pic.twitter.com/erMTHOsdyH — Google Docs (@googledocs) October 25, 2018

How to use the .new shortcut

Type any of these shortcuts in your browser's address bar (it doesn't have to be Chrome). Here's the complete list:

Google Docs: Type doc.new, docs.new or document.new in your browser's address bar to start a new document in Google Docs.



Type doc.new, docs.new or document.new in your browser's address bar to start a new document in Google Docs. Sheets : Choose from sheet.new, sheets.new or spreadsheet.new in order to generate a new spreadsheet on Google Sheets.



: Choose from sheet.new, sheets.new or spreadsheet.new in order to generate a new spreadsheet on Google Sheets. Sites: Want to create a free new website on Google Sites? Use site.new, sites.new or website.new.



Want to create a free new website on Google Sites? Use site.new, sites.new or website.new. Slides: You can use the domain names slide.new, slides.new, deck.new or presentation.new to whip up a slideshow in Google Slides.



You can use the domain names slide.new, slides.new, deck.new or presentation.new to whip up a slideshow in Google Slides. Forms: To create a new form in Google Docs, type in form.new or forms.new.



Still connected? How to delete your Google+ account.

Google Maps lets you follow businesses to monitor events, offers.