Laptops

Google Drive's new trick will save you hella time

There's an even faster way to create a new doc.

Good news for Google Drive workaholics: creating new docs, sheets, slides, sites and forms in Google Docs is now quicker and easier with the introduction of a few new shortcuts using the .new domain, the company announced on Twitter Thursday. 

Using the shortcuts bypasses the need to go to Google Drive to create files, and that's going to be a true time-saver that you can use to stand up from your desk once in a while, but you will need to know exactly what they are in order to use them. These shortcuts work in any browser — just type them in the address bar. 

How to use the .new shortcut

Type any of these shortcuts in your browser's address bar (it doesn't have to be Chrome). Here's the complete list: 

