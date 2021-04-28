Google can help you plan a vacation amid COVID restrictions, here's how

Sarah Tew/CNET

On Wednesday, Google launched a new travel advisory feature to help people safely plan vacations after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. When you search for flights, hotels or events, Google will let you know about any COVID-19 travel advisories or restrictions in that destination, and keep you updated on any changes that could impact your plans.

The new tools could come in handy as vaccines roll out across the US and travel restrictions in some parts of the world begin to lift.

Here's how to use the new Google travel features.

How to get COVID-19 travel advisory updates when planning a trip

1. Open Google Travel, and search for a flight or hotel in a given destination.

2. Google will let you know if there are any travel restrictions or requirements in place (for example, if you need to provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to a flight departure). You'll also find a link to the CDC's website for more information about immunization, mask requirements and more.

3. To keep up to date with travel advisory changes for the destination you're searching, make sure you're signed into your Google account, and toggle on Receive an email if this guidance changes. You'll be notified when restrictions are added, lifted or reduced. Those updates are country-specific for international travel, and state-specific for the US.

For more, check out current travel guidelines for COVID-19, and the most recent guidance on wearing masks outdoors.