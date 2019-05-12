Google Assistant, Android Q, Google Nest Hub Max: Google's big plans for the rest of the year

Google has big plans for the second half of 2019 that run from the home to the auto. At its just-concluded Google I/O developer conference, the tech giant unveiled the Google Nest Hub Max, talked about its plans for Lens and AR, showed a more personal side of Google Assistant, debuted cheaper Pixel 3A and 3A XL phones and revealed new features in in Android Q.
Among its announcements, Google talked about a new "Personal references" feature in Google Assistant, an easier way to turn on dark mode in Android Q, a 10-screen and camera for the new Google Nest Hub Max, affordable Pixel phones with top-of-the-line cameras, and a new version of Duplex that is less creepy.
Here's everything Google announced at its recent developer conference.
Google Lens and AR
To kick off the morning's keynote address, Google showed how Google Search and Lens are pushing into deeper phone uses for AR -- and bringing a Great White Shark onto the stage.
- Google brings AR and Lens closer to the future of search
- Google won't release an Oculus Quest VR competitor anytime soon
- Google Maps doesn't want you walking around in AR
Google Duplex
Unveiled at last year's Google I/O, Duplex began as an automated method for placing calls on your behalf to perform a few services, such as making reservations at a restaurant, using natural conversation. Today, Google said it intends to bring Duplex to the web, helping you complete tasks in more places.
- Google Duplex expands beyond phone calls and can book you a rental car
- Google Duplex, but way less creepy and more useful
Google Assistant
Talk of Assistant took up a good part of the keynote, as the tech giant said it's expanding the reach of its artificial-intelligence personal helpmate to make it much more useful in more places, including in the car.
- Google's next-gen Assistant is 10x faster and knows where your mom lives
- Hey, Google, let's drive: How you'll use new Assistant Driving Mode for Android phones
- Android Auto vs. Google Assistant Driving Mode vs. Android Automotive OS: All the ways Google hits the road
- Tell Google Home 'stop' and you can go right back to sleep
- Google Assistant gets to know you better with personalization updates
- Upgraded Google Assistant gets faster and smarter
- At Google I/O, Google is working to help traveling parents and people with disabilities
Android Q
Expected to ship sometime this summer or fall, Android Q will be focused on improving privacy and providing more useful notifications and offer a collection of useful additions. And a dark theme! Today, Google also showed off support for foldable Android phones and said beta 3 of Android Q is available now.
- Google Focus Mode will tune out your most distracting apps
- Google working to fix AI bias problems
- Google's new Android Q will include built-in parental controls
- Android Q: Live Caption for video is actually fantastic. Here's how to turn it on
- Android is on over 2.5 billion active devices
- Android Q lets you get security updates without pesky reboots
- Google's push to understand language aims to protect your privacy, too
- Google Maps is now getting incognito mode
- Google previews Android Q with dark mode
- Google I/O: Foldable phone support is coming in Android Q
- Android Q beta 3: Dark theme is now easy to turn on but other apps still don't work
- Android Q beta's best new tricks from Google I/O 2019
- What would you name Android Q? Google says this one's 'hard'
- Google brings nonbinary emoji to Android Q
- Android Q rethinks how apps request and use your location
- Android Q's speech recognition aims to protect your privacy, too
Hub Max and Google smart home devices
Google said it's reworking its smart-home line, combining its Nest smart home brand and Google Home smart devices into the Google Nest brand. The merged lineup of smart home devices features the new Google Nest Hub Max, which sports a 10-inch screen.
- Google Nest Hub Max: A higher-end smart display for Google Assistant
- Google Assistant, Nest Hub Max and all the rest of the smart home news from Google I/O 2019
- Google wants you to migrate your Nest account: Here's what you need to know
- From Google I/O: YouTube how-to videos are about to get way more useful
- The future of Google's smart home starts with a button
- Google Assistant gets native controls for a bunch of new devices
- Google and Nest combine into a new smart home brand
Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL
The new Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL Android phones Google rolled out today are cheaper versions of Google's top-end Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices. The new phones are a price-friendly way to get the straight-up Android experience -- and Google's phenomenal camera.
- Pixel 3A review: The cheap phone Google always needed
- Google goes 'budget' with Pixel 3A and 3A XL
- Pixel 3A specs vs. Pixel 3, OnePlus 6T, Moto G7
- Google Pixel 3A is a midpriced response to crazy-expensive phones
- Pixel 3A and 3A XL announced at Google I/O 2019
- Google is already working on a foldable Pixel phone
- Pixel 3A may just be the start of affordable Google phones
- Google is finally ready to take on the iPhone and Samsung phones
- Google Pixel 3A: Where is AT&T?
- Google goes after iPhone owners with aggressive Pixel 3A trade-in offers
- How to order the new Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL
AI
Google is using AI and voice recognition technology to help people with disabilities live more independent and autonomous lives. Its technology could also catch things missed by trained oncologists, the company says.
- Google takes wraps off new accessibility projects at I/O
- Google says its AI could detect early signs of cancer
Chrome
Google announced it will follow in other browsers' footsteps to protect privacy.
