Google Assistant, Android Q, Google Nest Hub Max: Google's big plans for the rest of the year

Google has big plans for the second half of 2019 that run from the home to the auto. At its just-concluded Google I/O developer conference, the tech giant unveiled the Google Nest Hub Max, talked about its plans for Lens and AR, showed a more personal side of Google Assistant, debuted cheaper Pixel 3A and 3A XL phones and revealed new features in in Android Q.

Among its announcements, Google talked about a new "Personal references" feature in Google Assistant, an easier way to turn on dark mode in Android Q, a 10-screen and camera for the new Google Nest Hub Max, affordable Pixel phones with top-of-the-line cameras, and a new version of Duplex that is less creepy.

Here's everything Google announced at its recent developer conference.

Google Lens and AR



To kick off the morning's keynote address, Google showed how Google Search and Lens are pushing into deeper phone uses for AR -- and bringing a Great White Shark onto the stage.

Google Duplex

Unveiled at last year's Google I/O, Duplex began as an automated method for placing calls on your behalf to perform a few services, such as making reservations at a restaurant, using natural conversation. Today, Google said it intends to bring Duplex to the web, helping you complete tasks in more places.

Google Assistant

Talk of Assistant took up a good part of the keynote, as the tech giant said it's expanding the reach of its artificial-intelligence personal helpmate to make it much more useful in more places, including in the car.

Android Q

Expected to ship sometime this summer or fall, Android Q will be focused on improving privacy and providing more useful notifications and offer a collection of useful additions. And a dark theme! Today, Google also showed off support for foldable Android phones and said beta 3 of Android Q is available now.

Hub Max and Google smart home devices

Google said it's reworking its smart-home line, combining its Nest smart home brand and Google Home smart devices into the Google Nest brand. The merged lineup of smart home devices features the new Google Nest Hub Max, which sports a 10-inch screen.





Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL

The new Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL Android phones Google rolled out today are cheaper versions of Google's top-end Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices. The new phones are a price-friendly way to get the straight-up Android experience -- and Google's phenomenal camera.

AI

Google is using AI and voice recognition technology to help people with disabilities live more independent and autonomous lives. Its technology could also catch things missed by trained oncologists, the company says.

Chrome

Google announced it will follow in other browsers' footsteps to protect privacy.

Originally published May 4, 12:53 p.m. PT.

Updates, May 7, 10:19 a.m. PT: Adds details from conference; 10:54 a.m.; 11:10 a.m.; 11:22 a.m.; 12:03 p.m. and 1:08 p.m: Additional details from conference. May 10: Adds additional details.

