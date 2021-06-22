Google app having issues on your Android phone? Here's how to fix it

Stephen Shankland/CNET

An update to the Google app for Android appears to be causing a lot of frustration for Android users. As spotted by XDA-Developers, a number of people have taken to Reddit to report problems with doing tasks like viewing the Discover tab on the home screen, opening Google Assistant or using features like Google Lens.

While it is not yet clear what is causing the crashes, at issue appears to be an app update published by search giant on June 21. Although CNET was not able to replicate the issue on either a Samsung or OnePlus phone in New York, in a different Reddit thread users have reported that those who are struggling can try uninstalling app updates to restore the app to an earlier version.

There is a quick fix: You can uninstall app updates by going to Settings, finding the section labeled for Apps and clicking on the one labeled Google. From there, tap on the three dots in the upper right corner and select Uninstall updates. This will revert the Google app to the version that came with your device and should hopefully get it functioning again.

CNET has reached out to Google for more information and will update if the company responds.