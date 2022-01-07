Golden Globes will look different in 2022: Nominees and what to expect

The 79th Golden Globe Awards ceremony kicks off Sunday, Jan. 9, but it'll be much different this year. It'll be a private event and won't air on NBC due to controversy surrounding diversity issues involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the network announced. It was found last year that out of the 87 journalists of the HFPA, none were Black. "Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023," NBC said.
While you won't be able to watch the Golden Globes this year, the ceremony will still take place. Nominees feature some of the biggest and best TV shows and movies of the year, including Dune, West Side Story, Encanto, Squid Game and Ted Lasso.
Among the nominees, many come from streaming services. Netflix collected a total of 27 show and movie nominations. HBO and HBO Max followed with 15 nominations, then Apple TV Plus with 12, Hulu with 10, Amazon with seven, Disney Plus with two and Paramount Plus with one.
Here's what to expect with the 2022 Golden Globes, including the full list of nominees.
What time do the Golden Globes start?
The Golden Globes will start Sunday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).
How can I watch the Golden Globes?
Due to the controversy involving the HFPA, the Golden Globes will neither air on TV nor be livestreamed this year. WarnerMedia, Netflix and Amazon Studios also refused to participate in any HFPA events until changes are made.
However, you can follow along with the Golden Globes social media pages to get updates. "We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media," the Golden Globes said on Twitter. You can also follow along on the Golden Globe Awards website.
Golden Globes Awards also tweeted HFPA will announce all the winners at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).
Best motion picture, drama
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
- Cyrano
- Don't Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick...Boom
- West Side Story
Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best motion picture, animated
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best motion picture, non-English language
- Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia/Germany)
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- A Hero (France/Iran)
- Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana Debose, West Side Story
- Kristen Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best director, motion picture
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhall, The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best screenplay, motion picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best original score, motion picture
- Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
- Germaine Franco, Encanto
- Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
- Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best original song, motion picture
- Be Alive, King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
- Down to Joy, Belfast
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect
- No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Best TV series, drama
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
Best actress in a TV series, drama
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Micheala Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best actor in a TV series, drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupin
Best TV series, musical or comedy
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best limited series or TV movie
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best supporting actress in a TV role
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie Macdowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actor in a TV role
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-Su, Squid Game