Gmail becomes more like Slack with new collaboration tools. Here's how they work

Google wants Gmail to be your hub not only for email, but for planning projects and chatting with coworkers. The tech giant recently unveiled a redesign for the email app and site, in an effort to compete with productivity apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams, as much of the world moves to a hybrid of working online and back in the office.

The redesign brings Google Docs, Drive, Calendar, Meet and a new feature called Rooms into your Gmail browser or app, so that it's easier to find everything you need to collaborate with friends, family and coworkers. Rooms works similar to Slack channels, letting people chat in real time, and swap files and edit Google Docs without switching tabs. (One somewhat confusing note: Over the summer, Rooms will become Spaces, a dedicated place for organizing people and projects, with a more streamlined interface.)

You can start using this new, more integrated version of these Google Workspace apps today, in a few simple steps. Here's how to get started.

How to bring all of your Google apps together in Gmail

Here's how to enable Gmail's redesign on your desktop (you can also find instructions from Google for your iPhone or Android).

1. Open Gmail in a browser, and sign in.

2. At the top right, click the gear icon for Settings > See all settings.

3. In the tabs at the top, click Chat and Meet.

4. Under Chat, click Google Chat. You can also manage chat settings, change the Chat position in your inbox, and choose to show or hide Meet in your inbox.

5. Click Save Changes.

This will give you a more centralized location to connect and work with people. You'll also find small icons on the right side of the screen for Calendar and any other Google Workspace apps you use, along with the ability to add in more.

