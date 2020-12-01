Giving Tuesday is today: What you can do to give back in 2020

GivingTuesday

Giving Tuesday is today, Dec. 1, marking it the eighth anniversary of the national giving event. The Giving Tuesday team describes the event as "a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world."

There's something everyone can do to help. If you have time, consider volunteering in your community. If you don't have time, you can donate to a good cause, or simply just be kind to everyone you see.

Here's what you can do to give back to your community on #GivingTuesday, and going forward.

Share your skills

Donating is always a great way to help out your community -- but it isn't just about money. You can also donate your skills, which is sometimes more helpful. For example, if you're an accountant, you can offer to file an organization's taxes for free. Also, if you're particularly good at marketing and have a large following, you can help spread the word of a good cause.

If you're a fitness instructor, teach free classes to shelters to liven their spirits. If you're a teacher, offer tutoring sessions at foster care centers. Knit scarves for people in need, especially with the weather cooling down. Your skills can be put to good use and can make a difference in someone's day.

Donate money or essentials

If you don't have the time to donate your skills, you can also donate cash funds or goods to those in need. A great place to start is by donating canned foods, clothes and other essential items. Anything you offer is sure to be appreciated.

Call around to organizations you're interested in helping and see what they need. If it's an animal shelter, they'll likely need food for the animals or money to cover the costs of boarding. If it's a women's shelter, they often need items like toiletries, clothing, food, and it will also accept items like unused makeup and magazines.

Volunteer

Volunteering is a great way to give back to your community while also making a difference. It gives you the opportunity to meet new people, as well as gain new skills while doing something you love.

If you're not sure where to start, a quick Google search can help you find an organization of interest. You can also use VolunteerMatch to find volunteer opportunities in your town. Maybe it's helping out at an animal shelter, visiting with the elderly or planting trees for restoration. Anything you choose is a start to helping out those in need in your community.

Be kind

Last, but not least, be kind to everyone you see and meet. Acts of kindness can be paying for the person next in line's coffee, giving compliments or saying thank you to people you appreciate.

You can also leave friendly notes in your neighbor's mailbox, especially during this time when it can be lonely at home. Offer to grab anything from the store if it's an elderly neighbor who can't make it out. A simple act of kindness lets someone know you care and that they're cared for.